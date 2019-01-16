Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, January 16, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Margaret (Babs) O'Connor (née Dwyer) 'Annaly', The Crescent, Boyle, Roscommon



O'Connor Margaret (Babs) nee Dwyer, 'Annaly', The Crescent, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, January 15th 2019, in the excellent care of the staff of Abbeyhaven Care Centre, Boyle. Funeral arrangements later.

Margaret (Rita) Hanly (née O'Rourke), Castle View Road, Clondalkin, Dublin / Corlough, Cavan



(Daughter of the late Molly & Thomas O' Rourke formerly of Culliagh, Corlough, Co. Cavan) at Tallaght Hospital. (Pre-deceased by her husband Sgt Matthew Hanly and son Matthew). She will be sadly missed by her daughter Karen and sons David & Philip, son-in-law Peter, daughters-in-law Audrey and Kathryn, grandchildren and great granddaughter Aoife, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning in St. Patrick's Church, Corlough, Co. Cavan at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tony McCabe, Keadue, Roscommon

Tony Mc Cabe, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon (Publican) January 13th 2019, (peacefully) in the tender care of the staff at Coronary Care Unit, Sligo University Hospital and surrounded by his devoted wife and family. Predeceased by his parents Michael John and Mary, brothers Seamus, Micheál and Francie. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Elizabeth (Mc Weeney) daughters Edel, Karen and Theresa, sons-in-law Aaron and Fintan, grandchildren Sophie, Kate, Shaun, Ellie, and James, sisters Agnes and Margaret, brothers Oliver, Vincent, Noel and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Mary Kearns, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his large circle of friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday (January 16th) from 3.00 p.m. until 9.00 p.m. Removal on Thursday afternoon to The Church of the Nativity of the B.V.M. Keadue, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 1.00 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private on Thursday morning please.

Herbert Shaw, Stragheglin, Belturbet, Cavan

Herbert Shaw, Stragheglin, Belturbert, Co Cavan, peacefully at his residence on Monday 14th January. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sylvia, daughters Sharon, Stephenie and Vanessa, sons Trevor and Aubrey, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and all the family circle. Resting at his residence today, Wednesday from 4pm until 9pm. House private at all other times please. Funeral Service in Belturbert Parish Church on Thursday afternoon at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

May they all Rest In Peace.