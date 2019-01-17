Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, January 17, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Margaret (Babs) O'Connor (née Dwyer), 'Annaly', The Crescent, Boyle, Roscommon



O'Connor, Margaret (Babs) nee Dwyer, 'Annaly', The Crescent, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, January 15th 2019, in the excellent care of the staff of Abbey Haven Care Centre, Boyle. Beloved wife of the late Patsy O'Connor and mother of the late Barbara Young. Sadly missed by her daughter Eileen, sons Christopher and Donal, her sister Bridie, brothers-in-law Rev Chris O' Connor and Bernard, daughters-in-law Veronica and Mandy, son-in-law Kevin and Seamus, grandchildren and great grandchildren, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Abbey Haven Care Centre from 5 pm to 8 pm on Thursday 17th January. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle on Friday for Mass of Christian burial at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. No Flowers please donations, if desired, to Alzeimers Society of Ireland.

Rosetta O'Dowd (née McManus), Ashgrove, Belturbet, Cavan



Rosetta O’Dowd, née McManus (wife of the late John), Ashgrove, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, died peacefully January 16th 2019 at home in the loving care of her family. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Mary, sons Thomas, Sean, Brian and Gerry, daughters-in-law Aileen, Majella, Carmel and Rosemarie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at the residence of her son Sean in Ashgrove House (H14 X279 eircode) today, Thursday, from 2pm until 5pm. Removal to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Milltown at 7pm on Thursday evening. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Drumlane Cemetery.

Joy Cox, Monesk, Blacklion, Cavan



Pre-deceased by her daughter Kate. Sadly missed by her husband John, son Jim, sister Jean, step children John Mark, Paul, Maria, 8 grandchildren, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Suddenly at her residence. Reposing at her residence on Thursday 17th, from 3pm until 10pm and Friday 18th from 12 until 4pm. House private thereafter. Funeral Prayer Service in St. Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion on Saturday 19th at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. One way system in operation entering from Blacklion side and exiting from Dowra side, please follow directions.

Margaret (Rita) Hanly (née O'Rourke), Castle View Road, Clondalkin, Dublin / Corlough, Cavan

(Daughter of the late Molly & Thomas O' Rourke formerly of Culliagh, Corlough, Co. Cavan) at Tallaght Hospital. (Pre-deceased by her husband Sgt Matthew Hanly and son Matthew). She will be sadly missed by her daughter Karen and sons David & Philip, son-in-law Peter, daughters-in-law Audrey and Kathryn, grandchildren and great granddaughter Aoife, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning in St. Patrick's Church, Corlough, Co. Cavan at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tony McCabe, Keadue, Roscommon

Tony Mc Cabe, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon (Publican) January 13th 2019, (peacefully) in the tender care of the staff at Coronary Care Unit, Sligo University Hospital and surrounded by his devoted wife and family. Predeceased by his parents Michael John and Mary, brothers Seamus, Micheál and Francie. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Elizabeth (Mc Weeney) daughters Edel, Karen and Theresa, sons-in-law Aaron and Fintan, grandchildren Sophie, Kate, Shaun, Ellie, and James, sisters Agnes and Margaret, brothers Oliver, Vincent, Noel and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Mary Kearns, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his large circle of friends. Removal on Thursday afternoon to The Church of the Nativity of the B.V.M. Keadue, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 1.00 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private on Thursday morning please.

Herbert Shaw, Stragheglin, Belturbet, Cavan

Herbert Shaw, Stragheglin, Belturbert, Co Cavan, peacefully at his residence on Monday 14th January. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sylvia, daughters Sharon, Stephenie and Vanessa, sons Trevor and Aubrey, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and all the family circle. Funeral Service in Belturbert Parish Church on Thursday afternoon at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Kathleen Dayton, Strokestown, Roscommon



San Diego, California, USA. Peacefully after a sudden brief illness. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Marian Wilson (England), Pauline (Roscommon), Margaret Scott (Sligo) and Bernie Murray (Killina), her brother PJ (Australia), nieces and nephew, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and many cherished friends in San Diego and Ireland. Mass for the happy repose of her soul in Strokestown Parish Church on Saturday January 19th at 12 noon.

May they all Rest In Peace.