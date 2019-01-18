Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, January 18 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Sean Dixon, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occured in England of Sean Dixon, known as Seany, Preston, Lancashire. Cherished son of Andy and Kitty (Nee Devitt) and loving brother to Andrew and Angi. A funeral service will be held in Preston. Funeral Mass and burial will take place in Drumkeerin at a date to be announced.

Padraig Guckian, Derrywillow, Aughamore, Leitrim



Padraig Guckian, Derrywillow, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. January 16th 2019 (suddenly) at U.C.H.G. (Ex CIE), predeseased by his brother Seamus, loving husband of Imelda and dear father of Frank, John, Marie Clarke and Annette Cosgrave, sadly missed by his loving family, sister Ita Curran, brother Des, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at The Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey (Eircode N41 YE03) Friday from 5pm until 6.30pm followed by removal to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Annaduff at 7pm. Funeral Mass Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made to Cancer Research c/o Mc Gowan, Funeral Directors, Dromod. House Strictly private please.

Margaret (Babs) O'Connor (née Dwyer), 'Annaly', The Crescent, Boyle, Roscommon

O'Connor, Margaret (Babs) nee Dwyer, 'Annaly', The Crescent, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, January 15th 2019, in the excellent care of the staff of Abbey Haven Care Centre, Boyle. Beloved wife of the late Patsy O'Connor and mother of the late Barbara Young. Sadly missed by her daughter Eileen, sons Christopher and Donal, her sister Bridie, brothers-in-law Rev Chris O' Connor and Bernard, daughters-in-law Veronica and Mandy, son-in-law Kevin and Seamus, grandchildren and great grandchildren, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle on Friday for Mass of Christian burial at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. No Flowers please donations, if desired, to Alzeimers Society of Ireland.



Rosetta O'Dowd (née McManus), Ashgrove, Belturbet, Cavan

Rosetta O’Dowd, née McManus (wife of the late John), Ashgrove, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, died peacefully January 16th 2019 at home in the loving care of her family. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Mary, sons Thomas, Sean, Brian and Gerry, daughters-in-law Aileen, Majella, Carmel and Rosemarie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am at St. Patrick's Church, Milltown with burial afterwards in Drumlane Cemetery.

Joy Cox, Monesk, Blacklion, Cavan

Pre-deceased by her daughter Kate. Sadly missed by her husband John, son Jim, sister Jean, step children John Mark, Paul, Maria, 8 grandchildren, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Suddenly at her residence. Reposing at her residence on Friday 18th from 12 until 4pm. House private thereafter. Funeral Prayer Service in St. Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion on Saturday 19th at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. One way system in operation entering from Blacklion side and exiting from Dowra side, please follow directions.

Kathleen Dayton, Strokestown, Roscommon

San Diego, California, USA. Peacefully after a sudden brief illness. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Marian Wilson (England), Pauline (Roscommon), Margaret Scott (Sligo) and Bernie Murray (Killina), her brother PJ (Australia), nieces and nephew, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and many cherished friends in San Diego and Ireland. Mass for the happy repose of her soul in Strokestown Parish Church on Saturday January 19th at 12 noon.

May they all Rest In Peace.