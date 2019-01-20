Leitrim deaths - Sunday, Janaury 20, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Thomas Davis, Drumbad, Ballinamuck, Longford



Peacefully after a short illness at St.Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Sheila. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, brother John (Rooskey), sisters Mary, Kathleen Berry (Mullinalaughta) and Anne Toher (Ennybegs), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends. Reposing at his residence on Monday, January 21st, from 2pm to 9pm. Please note one way traffic system in operation from the 98 bar, Ballinamuck. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, at 12 noon followed by burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations,if desired, to Longford Hospice Homecare.

Aileen Armstrong, Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Aileen Armstrong, Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. January 19th 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her father Tony, mother Teresa, sister Ann and nephew Matthew. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving brothers George and Jim, sisters-in-law Charlotte and Avril, nephew Kevin, grandniece Rebecca, grandnephew Matthew, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at St.Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Monday evening from 4pm until 6pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 12pm with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Patrick James (Jim) Quinn, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



Manchester, Ballymore, Boyle and formerly Longford, in Manchester. Pre-deceased by his wife Peg Gormley, formerly of Corachole, Ballinamore and his daughter Pattie. Much loved father of Mary, Phil and Stephen, father-in-law of Chris, grandfather of five and great-grandfather of eight, brother, brother-in-law & uncle. He will be received into St. Mary's Church, Levenshulme, Manchester today, Sunday 20th January at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 22nd January in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 11am with burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore.

Mary Philomena Wynne, Cornamuckla North, Ballinaglera, Leitrim



Peacefully in Aras Bride, Drumkeeran. Sadly missed by brothers, Owen (Ballinaglera), Paul (Drumshanbo), Joe (England), Sean (England), and Frank (USA), sisters, Shelia (Ballinaglera), Helen (USA), Peggy (USA), Teresa (USA) and Kathleen (England), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Remains will be reposing at Aras Bride, Drumkeeran today, Sunday from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal of remains to St Hugh’s Church Ballinaglera, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Fahy Cemetery.

Sean Dixon, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occured in England of Sean Dixon, known as Seany, Preston, Lancashire. Cherished son of Andy and Kitty (Nee Devitt) and loving brother to Andrew and Angi. A funeral service will be held in Preston. Funeral Mass and burial will take place in Drumkeerin at a date to be announced.

May they all Rest In Peace.