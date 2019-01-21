Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, January 21, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Frank Donnelan, Corlara, Drumsna, Leitrim



In the Loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and all staff of St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Beloved father of Daphne (UK), Alan (UK), Maria (UK), Patricia (UK) and Irene and daughters Erin, Faye, Hannah, Gorvagh and great grandchildren Ethan Ratcliff, Harper Britton. Funeral mass for Frank will be on Monday 21st at 2pm in St Patricks Church Mohill. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Muriel Gilchrist (née Flanagan), Drumdart, Eslin Bridge, Mohill, Leitrim



Peacefully, in her 98th year, on Sunday 20th January 2019, surrounded by her family in the loving care of the staff at Aras Carolan, Mohill. Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe and cherished mother of her daughter Helen (Dugdale). Sadly missed by her loving family, son in law John, granddaughters Emilie, Heather, Sophie, Sarah, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter’s home (Creenagh, Mohill) on Monday 21st from 3pm- 8pm. The Funeral Mass to celebrate a long and wonderful life, well lived will be held in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Tuesday 22nd at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy (Joe) Joyce, Anville Court, St. Brigid`s Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Formerly of Clonbur, Co. Galway. Peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff at the Ballinamore Nursing Unit. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife and best friend, Rosaleen (nee Cosgrove), his daughter Martina Hackett (Bornacoola), son John (Laois), daughter Rosaleen (Ballinamore), son-in-law Aidan, daughter-in-law Aideen (nee Heaslip), his grandchildren Sarah, Paul, Owen, Kieran, Michelle & Orla, his brothers and sisters; Nellie McGrath (Tuam), Michael (Eyrecourt), James (Laurencetown), Bernadette Daly (Rathfarnham) & Nuala Ryan (Rathcoole), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by his brothers, Thomas (Ballintubber) & Sean (Clonbur) Reposing at his home in Anville Court today Monday from 12 noon until 6pm. House private at all other times please. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Monday evening arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 2pm followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund at Ballinamore Nursing Unit c/o Smiths Funeral Directors.

Thomas Davis, Drumbad, Ballinamuck, Longford

Peacefully after a short illness at St.Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Sheila. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, brother John (Rooskey), sisters Mary, Kathleen Berry (Mullinalaughta) and Anne Toher (Ennybegs), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends. Reposing at his residence on Monday, January 21st, from 2pm to 9pm. Please note one way traffic system in operation from the 98 bar, Ballinamuck. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, at 12 noon followed by burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations,if desired, to Longford Hospice Homecare.

Aileen Armstrong, Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Aileen Armstrong, Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. January 19th 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her father Tony, mother Teresa, sister Ann and nephew Matthew. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving brothers George and Jim, sisters-in-law Charlotte and Avril, nephew Kevin, grandniece Rebecca, grandnephew Matthew, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Monday evening from 4pm until 6pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 12pm with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Patrick James (Jim) Quinn, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon

Manchester, Ballymore, Boyle and formerly Longford, in Manchester. Pre-deceased by his wife Peg Gormley, formerly of Corachole, Ballinamore and his daughter Pattie. Much loved father of Mary, Phil and Stephen, father-in-law of Chris, grandfather of five and great-grandfather of eight, brother, brother-in-law & uncle. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 22nd January in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 11am with burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore.

Mary Philomena Wynne, Cornamuckla North, Ballinaglera, Leitrim

Peacefully in Aras Bride, Drumkeeran. Sadly missed by brothers, Owen (Ballinaglera), Paul (Drumshanbo), Joe (England), Sean (England), and Frank (USA), sisters, Shelia (Ballinaglera), Helen (USA), Peggy (USA), Teresa (USA) and Kathleen (England), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Hugh’s Church Ballinaglera followed by burial in Fahy Cemetery.

Sean Dixon, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occured in England of Sean Dixon, known as Seany, Preston, Lancashire. Cherished son of Andy and Kitty (Nee Devitt) and loving brother to Andrew and Angi. A funeral service will be held in Preston. Funeral Mass and burial will take place in Drumkeerin at a date to be announced.

Pauric Kerrigan, Bundoran, Donegal / Ballyshannon, Donegal



Pauric Kerrigan, Bundoran and formerly Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Suddenly. House private please. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest In Peace.