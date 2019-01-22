Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, January 22, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Muriel Gilchrist (née Flanagan), Drumdart, Eslin Bridge, Mohill, Leitrim

Peacefully, in her 98th year, on Sunday 20th January 2019, surrounded by her family in the loving care of the staff at Aras Carolan, Mohill. Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe and cherished mother of her daughter Helen (Dugdale). Sadly missed by her loving family, son in law John, granddaughters Emilie, Heather, Sophie, Sarah, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The Funeral Mass to celebrate a long and wonderful life, well lived will be held in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Tuesday 22nd at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Paddy (Joe) Joyce, Anville Court, St. Brigid`s Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Formerly of Clonbur, Co. Galway. Peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff at the Ballinamore Nursing Unit. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife and best friend, Rosaleen (nee Cosgrove), his daughter Martina Hackett (Bornacoola), son John (Laois), daughter Rosaleen (Ballinamore), son-in-law Aidan, daughter-in-law Aideen (nee Heaslip), his grandchildren Sarah, Paul, Owen, Kieran, Michelle & Orla, his brothers and sisters; Nellie McGrath (Tuam), Michael (Eyrecourt), James (Laurencetown), Bernadette Daly (Rathfarnham) & Nuala Ryan (Rathcoole), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by his brothers, Thomas (Ballintubber) & Sean (Clonbur). Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 2pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund at Ballinamore Nursing Unit c/o Smiths Funeral Directors.

Thomas Davis, Drumbad, Ballinamuck, Longford

Peacefully after a short illness at St.Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Sheila. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, brother John (Rooskey), sisters Mary, Kathleen Berry (Mullinalaughta) and Anne Toher (Ennybegs), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, at 12 noon followed by burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations,if desired, to Longford Hospice Homecare.

Aileen Armstrong, Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Aileen Armstrong, Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. January 19th 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her father Tony, mother Teresa, sister Ann and nephew Matthew. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving brothers George and Jim, sisters-in-law Charlotte and Avril, nephew Kevin, grandniece Rebecca, grandnephew Matthew, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 12pm in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Patrick James (Jim) Quinn, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon

Manchester, Ballymore, Boyle and formerly Longford, in Manchester. Pre-deceased by his wife Peg Gormley, formerly of Corachole, Ballinamore and his daughter Pattie. Much loved father of Mary, Phil and Stephen, father-in-law of Chris, grandfather of five and great-grandfather of eight, brother, brother-in-law & uncle. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 22nd January in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 11am with burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore.

Sean Dixon, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occured in England of Sean Dixon, known as Seany, Preston, Lancashire. Cherished son of Andy and Kitty (Nee Devitt) and loving brother to Andrew and Angi. A funeral service will be held in Preston. Funeral Mass and burial will take place in Drumkeerin at a date to be announced.

Pauric Kerrigan, Bundoran, Donegal / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Pauric Kerrigan, 18 Gaelic Park, Bundoran and formerly Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Suddenly. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon with remains going to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan for cremation. House private to family only.

May they all Rest In Peace.