Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, January 24, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Kevin Percival, Beaghmore, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Kevin Percival, Beaghmore, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Formerly Ballymahon, Co Longford. Ex 17BN Connolly Baracks, Longford. Peacefully at St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Surrounded by his loving family after a short illness bravely bourne. Dearly loved husband of Teresa, sadly missed by his children, daughter Margaret, sons Gerald, Andrew and David. Brothers Pat, Peter, Jimmy, Gerry, Sean and William, sisters Marcella, Kathleen, Susan and Carmel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at his residence today Thursday from 5pm until 9pm and Friday from 12 noon until 4pm. House strictly private at all other times please. Removal arriving to St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim at 7pm on Friday evening. Funeral Mass Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if so desired, to North West Hospice C/o McGuckian Funeral Directors, Carrigallen.



Sean Gannon, Ballyboughal, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim



Gannon (Gerardstown House, Ballyboughal late of Balllinamore, Co. Leitrim) 23rd January 2019. Peacefully after a long illness in Beaumont Hospital. Sean, beloved husband of Orla, Sadly missed by his wife, children, Megan, Emma-Jane and Sean, brothers, Jim, Eamon and Tony, sister Patricia, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing Thursday, 24th January, from 5pm to 8pm in his family home in Ballyboughal. Removal Friday to The Church of the Assumption of Our Lady, Ballyboughal for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Ballyboughal Cemetery.

Sean Diffley, Clonfad, Rooskey, Roscommon



Sean Diffley, Clonfad, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon January 23rd 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the nurses and staff at The Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey in his 96th year beloved husband of the late Kathleen and father of the late Michael; sadly missed by his sons George (Derry), John (London) and Tommy (Dublin), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at The Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey (Eircode N41 YE03) Thursday from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in the Kilbarry Cemetery.

Mary Roche, 12 Derryginny Gardens, Ballyconnell, Cavan / Dublin



Mary Roche, 12 Derryginny Gardens, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan & formerly Dublin. January 23rd 2019 at Cavan General hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Mark, David & Cathal, daughter Sinead, grandchildren, relatives and friends. . Remains will be removed this evening (Thursday) leaving Cavan General Hospital at 6:15 p.m arriving at Our lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 1 o'clock.

Maisie (Mary) Rooney Gubacreeney, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death has occured of Maisie (Mary) Rooney peacefully at Wexford General Hospital. The remains will repose at her late residence on Thursday 24th January from 12 o’clock until 8pm. Removal of remains on Friday 25th to arrive at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. All enquiries to Gilmartins Funeral services on 086 2376372.

Kathleen Reynolds (nee McCrann) Corlea / Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

In her 93rd year surrounded by her family in the loving care of the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dear Mother of Bernie, Michael, Bridget and Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandson, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Dixon, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occured in England of Sean Dixon, known as Seany, Preston, Lancashire. Cherished son of Andy and Kitty (Nee Devitt) and loving brother to Andrew and Angi. A funeral service will be held in Preston. Funeral Mass and burial will take place in Drumkeerin at a date to be announced.

Karen Clarke Curran, Briskill, Newtownforbes, Longford

Formerly 3'O Connell Terrace, Longford. Karen passed away at her home on Monday 21st in the tender loving care of her family. Karen will be forever missed by her husband Paddy, son Keith, daughter Katherina, daughter-in-law Katie, grandchildren Gemma, Conor, Chloe, Fionn and Rory, sisters Bridie woods, Maureen Moran, Florrie Curran, Debra Swaris and Bibi Byrne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Removal arriving to St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, Co Longford on Thursday 24th for Requiem Mass at 12 o'clock followed with burial afterwards in the new Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please, at all times other than reposing time.

May they all Rest In Peace.