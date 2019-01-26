Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday, January 26, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Sean Dixon, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occured in England of Sean Dixon, known as Seany, Preston, Lancashire. Cherished son of Andy and Kitty (Nee Devitt) and loving brother to Andrew and Angi. A funeral service will be held in Preston.

Jimmy Magee, Drumhart, Killeshandra, Cavan



Magee, Drumhart, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 24th January 2019, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews, Hamish, Blanche, Michael, Una, Alice, Paula, Alan, Mary, grandnieces and grandnephews. Reposing at Lawlors Funeral Home, Belturbet today Saturday 26th at 10am until removal at 10.30am to St. Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterward at adjoining cemetery.

Sr. Mary Rose McHugh, St. Catherine's Convent, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Sister Mary Rose McHugh, formerly Sister MacCarton. Sisters of Mercy, St Catherine’s Convent, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Funeral Mass in St Catherine’s Convent on Saturday at 11 am followed by interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery, Ballyshannon.

Eileen Boyle (née Shanley), Tullybawn, Aghacashel, Leitrim



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her husband Robert, sons, Sean, Andrew, Robert and Seamus daughters, Marie and Geraldine and their partners, brother Liam, sister Pauline, grandchildren, nieces,nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin to night, Saturday 26th arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoning cemetery.

Sr. Maureen Layden, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Sr. Maureen Layden, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Tarmon, Co. Leitrim. Thursday 24th Janaury 2019 (peacefully) in the tender loving care of her Marist Community. Predeceased by her brothers Aidan, Gabriel and Gerry, her nephews Tony and Sean. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sisters Monica Daly (Boyle) and Bernadette Shanahan (Dublin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, her Marist Community, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday 27th from 3-6pm with removal on Monday morning to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the Convent Cemetery.

Marist Convent private please on Monday morning.

(Ernest) Ivan Price, Ardrum, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Monsignor Young Unit, St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Beloved husband of Dorothy, much loved father of Heather, Jennifer (Hewson) and Trevor, sadly missed by grandchildren Rachel, Aisling, Abi and Emeli, sisters Mabel, Myrtle and Vivienne, brother Ronnie, sons-in law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Predeceased by his brother Desmond (Des).

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore today Saturday from 4pm, closing with prayers at 7pm. House private please. Funeral Service on Sunday 27th at 2pm in Oughteragh Parish Church of Ireland, Ballinamore with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Patricia (Patty) O'Rourke (née Roddy), Drumany, Fenagh, Leitrim



Formerly Mayo, Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Peter. She will be sadly missed by her family Sean, Geraldine, Patricia, Peter and Frank, grand-daughter Petra (O’Rourke), sons-in law Pat (Dolan) and Joe (Kennedy), daughter-in-law Deirdre (Doherty), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on on Saturday from 2pm until 7pm. (House private at all other times please). Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield at 12 noon followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Please note there will be no 11.30am Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield this Sunday morning. One way system will be operation on Friday and Saturday. Enter via Dolan’s cross on the Ballinamore/Carrick Road. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Residents Comfort Fund, Monsignor Young Unit, St. Patrick’s Hospital, c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

Kevin Percival, Beaghmore, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Kevin Percival, Beaghmore, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Formerly Ballymahon, Co Longford. Ex 17 Batallion Connolly Baracks, Longford. Peacefully at St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Surrounded by his loving family after a short illness bravely bourne. Dearly loved husband of Teresa, sadly missed by his children, daughter Margaret, sons Gerald, Andrew and David. Brothers Pat, Peter, Jimmy, Gerry, Sean and William, sisters Marcella, Kathleen, Susan and Carmel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass today Saturday at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if so desired, to North West Hospice C/o McGuckian Funeral Directors, Carrigallen.

Stephen Corrigan (Diddle), Tobar Padraig, Boyle, Roscommon



Suddenly and unexpectedly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son Stephen, daughters Eirerose, and Megan, his parents Michael and Margaret Corrigan, sisters Michelle, Sabrina and Sinead, brother Michael, brother-in-law Cathal, partner Nicola,nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the home of his sister Sinead, 10 Tobar Padraig, F52 EF62, Boyle on Sunday 4pm to 8pm. Mass of Christian burial on Monday at 11am at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn cemetery, Boyle. House Strictly Private Monday Morning Please.

May they all Rest In Peace.