Leitrim deaths, Sunday, January 27, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Sean Dixon, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occured in England of Sean Dixon, known as Seany, Preston, Lancashire. Cherished son of Andy and Kitty (Nee Devitt) and loving brother to Andrew and Angi. A funeral service will be held in Preston.

Eileen Boyle (née Shanley), Tullybawn, Aghacashel, Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her husband Robert, sons, Sean, Andrew, Robert and Seamus daughters, Marie and Geraldine and their partners, brother Liam, sister Pauline, grandchildren, nieces,nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today Sunday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin. Burial afterwards in the adjoning cemetery.

Sr. Maureen Layden, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Sr. Maureen Layden, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Tarmon, Co. Leitrim. Thursday 24th Janaury 2019 (peacefully) in the tender loving care of her Marist Community. Predeceased by her brothers Aidan, Gabriel and Gerry, her nephews Tony and Sean. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sisters Monica Daly (Boyle) and Bernadette Shanahan (Dublin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, her Marist Community, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday 27th from 3-6pm with removal on Monday morning to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the Convent Cemetery.

Marist Convent private please on Monday morning.

(Ernest) Ivan Price, Ardrum, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Monsignor Young Unit, St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Beloved husband of Dorothy, much loved father of Heather, Jennifer (Hewson) and Trevor, sadly missed by grandchildren Rachel, Aisling, Abi and Emeli, sisters Mabel, Myrtle and Vivienne, brother Ronnie, sons-in law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Predeceased by his brother Desmond (Des). Funeral Service on Sunday 27th at 2pm in Oughteragh Parish Church of Ireland, Ballinamore with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Patricia (Patty) O'Rourke (née Roddy), Drumany, Fenagh, Leitrim

Formerly Mayo, Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Peter. She will be sadly missed by her family Sean, Geraldine, Patricia, Peter and Frank, grand-daughter Petra (O’Rourke), sons-in law Pat (Dolan) and Joe (Kennedy), daughter-in-law Deirdre (Doherty), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield at 12 noon followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Please note there will be no 11.30am Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield this Sunday morning. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Residents Comfort Fund, Monsignor Young Unit, St. Patrick’s Hospital, c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

Stephen Corrigan (Diddle), Tobar Padraig, Boyle, Roscommon

Suddenly and unexpectedly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son Stephen, daughters Eirerose, and Megan, his parents Michael and Margaret Corrigan, sisters Michelle, Sabrina and Sinead, brother Michael, brother-in-law Cathal, partner Nicola,nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the home of his sister Sinead, 10 Tobar Padraig, F52 EF62, Boyle on Sunday 4pm to 8pm. Mass of Christian burial on Monday at 11am at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn cemetery, Boyle. House Strictly Private Monday Morning Please.

Seamus Martin,Assaroe View, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Seamus Martin, Assaroe View, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, 25th January 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anne and loving father of Emma and Laura. Peacefully in the presence of his loving family at North West Hospice Sligo. Reposing at the family home Sunday from 12 noon until 9pm. Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Monday at 11am, followed by interment in Abbey Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters, brother Patrick, sisters Marie, Antoinette & Josephine, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law and entire family circle. Predeceased by brothers Steve, and Danny, sisters Kathleen and Teresa. Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to the Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director. Family Time on Monday morning.

Eamon Malanaphy, Derryclegna, Kinawley, Fermanagh



Eamon Malanaphy, Derryclegna, Kinawley, Co Fermanagh, Saturday 26th January 2019. Remains reposing at his home until removal on Sunday evening at 6.30 pm to arrive for 7 pm at St Naile's Church, Kinawley. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

May they all Rest In Peace.