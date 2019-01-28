Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, January 28, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Sean Dixon, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occured in England of Sean Dixon, known as Seany, Preston, Lancashire. Cherished son of Andy and Kitty (nee Devitt) and loving brother to Andrew and Angi. A funeral service will be held in Preston.

Violet Moraghan , No.4 Cluain Fobhair, Cootehall Street, Boyle, Roscommon



Violet Moraghan, No.4 Cluain Fobhair, Cootehall Street, Boyle, Co.Roscommon and late Lowparks, Boyle. (January 27th 2019) Peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors and staff of the Sligo Hospice, predeceased by her husband Charles and son Terry. Deeply regretted by her sons Peter and Frank, daughters Maria, Margaret and Teresa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening 4 o'clock until 6 o'clock, arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Sligo Hospice c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

Sr. Maureen Layden, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Sr. Maureen Layden, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Tarmon, Co. Leitrim. Thursday 24th Janaury 2019 (peacefully) in the tender loving care of her Marist Community. Predeceased by her brothers Aidan, Gabriel and Gerry, her nephews Tony and Sean. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sisters Monica Daly (Boyle) and Bernadette Shanahan (Dublin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, her Marist Community, relatives and friends. Removal on Monday morning to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the Convent Cemetery. Marist Convent private please on Monday morning.

Stephen Corrigan (Diddle), Tobar Padraig, Boyle, Roscommon

Suddenly and unexpectedly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son Stephen, daughters Eirerose, and Megan, his parents Michael and Margaret Corrigan, sisters Michelle, Sabrina and Sinead, brother Michael, brother-in-law Cathal, partner Nicola,nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Mass of Christian burial on Monday at 11am at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn cemetery, Boyle. House Strictly Private Monday Morning Please.

Seamus Martin, Assaroe View, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Seamus Martin, Assaroe View, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, 25th January 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anne and loving father of Emma and Laura. Peacefully in the presence of his loving family at North West Hospice Sligo. Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Monday at 11am, followed by interment in Abbey Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters, brother Patrick, sisters Marie, Antoinette & Josephine, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law and entire family circle. Predeceased by brothers Steve, and Danny, sisters Kathleen and Teresa. Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to the Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director. Family Time on Monday morning.

Eamon Malanaphy, Derryclegna, Kinawley, Fermanagh

Eamon Malanaphy, Derryclegna, Kinawley, Co Fermanagh, Saturday 26th January 2019. Funeral Mass on Monday in St Naile's Church, Kinawley at 11 am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

May they all Rest In Peace.