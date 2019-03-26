Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, March 26, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

John Joe Brady, Cullighan, Belturbet, Co. Cavan & formerly Mount pleasant, Ballyconnell

March 23rd 2019 at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Pre-deceased by his Brother Aidan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pamela, sons Niall, Barry & Caolan, daughters Lorna & Clara, brothers Peter, Damien & Ciaran, sisters Philomena, Geraldine, Patricia & Paula. Son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at his residence today Tuesday from 12 o'clock until 4 o'clock. House private at all other times please. Removal Tuesday evening arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes church, Ballyconnell at 8 o'clock. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Eileen Brennan (née O'Brien), Cortober, Arva, Cavan

Eileen Brennan (née O'Brien), Cortober, Arva, Co. Cavan, Saturday 23rd March, peacefully, at her home in the care of her devoted family. Predeceased by her husband Peter and sons; Peter Oliver and Christopher. Deeply regretted by her adorning family, her daughters; Maura and Anne (Hughes), sons; Hugh, P.J, John, Gerry, Martin and Terence, daughters in law, sons in law, sister in law; Sylvia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 26th March, at 11am, at the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all other times, please.

Steve Dunworth, Kiltymoodan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Siobhan, brother Lee, sister-in-law Sarah, niece Georgia, nephew Sean, mother-in-law Eileen, father-in-law Michael, relatives and his many friends. Funeral Service in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Tuesday, 26th March, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Eileen Dolan (née Smith), Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath

Formerly of Irishtown, Athlone.

After a short illness. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Elisabeth, sisters Vera and Ann. Loving wife of John P. and much loved mother of Dermot, Allen, Johnny and Kevin J. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters-in-law Róisín, Julie, Kerry and Johnny's fiancée Cathy, her nine adoring grandchildren, brothers Jimmy and Johnny, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her home in Cloonslanor (F42Y263) on Wednesday, March 27th, from 3pm until 8pm. Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Thursday, March 28th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace

