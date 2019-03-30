Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, March 30, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Olivia Harte - Cloone, Co Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Olivia Harte (née O’Neill) of Killyvehy, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim, on Friday 29th of March 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her mother Bridget (Bea). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband; John, her daughter; Colette and son; Ronan, her father; Frank (Gortletteragh), sisters; Teresa (Mullingar), Josie (Annaghoney), Geraldine (Gortletteragh), Lorraine (Clooneagh) and Evelyn (Gortletteragh), her brother; Francie (Gortletteragh), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May Olivia Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Saturday, 30th March, from 5.00pm to 8.00pm followed by private cremation thereafter. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cavan General Hospital, North west Hospice and LAPWD, c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone. House strictly private at all times please

Michael O'Regan - Kinlough, Co Leitrim / Cork City, Co Cork



Michael O'Regan, Spa Brae, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and late of Tower St, Cork City. Peacefully, on Wednesday, 27th March 2019, at The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen (nee Kiely) , nieces and nephews and all his relatives and friends. May Michael Rest in Eternal Peace.

Reposing at his late residence, Spa Brae, Kinlough, this Sunday from 1pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11.45am to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal.

Maria Harte - Malahide, Co Dublin / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



Maria Harte, Malahide, Co Dublin and formerly of Lahard, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Surrounded by her loving family at the Bons Secours Hospital, Glasnevin on Friday 29th March 2019. She will be dearly missed by her husband Gerry Hanifan, her parents John and Mary, brothers Conor, Shane and Aidan, sisters Janette, Anita and Lynda, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Colum, Gene, Padraig and Richard, sisters-in-law Tina, Helen, Grainne, Alison and Martina, beloved nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Stafford's Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock this Saturday afternoon from 2pm until 4pm. Reposing in Ballinamore on Sunday at the home of her sister Janette Harte McManus, Corgar, from 2pm until 9pm and on Monday from 4pm until 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Tuesday, 2nd April at 12 noon followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.



