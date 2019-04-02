Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, April 2, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Lena Armstrong (née Henry), Summerhill and late of The Magnet, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Lena Armstrong (nee Henry) Summerhill and late of The Magnet, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. April 1st 2019 (peacefully) at home in her 96th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Paul. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary (Lurgan/Moira) Finola (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Helen (Carrick-on-Shannon), son Paul (Lifford, Co.Donegal), daughter-in-law Anne Kilgallen, sons-in-law Pascal McGuire and Brendan Lowe, grandchildren Mark, Elaine, Grace, Kevin, Caoimhe, Andrew, Shane, Sean, Paul, Conal, Brian and Jack, great-grandchildren Samantha, Scott and Bria, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home today, Tuesday, from 5 o'clock until 9 o'clock and on Wednesday from 2 o'clock until 5 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St.Mary' Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Maureen Fitzgerald (née Mangan), Golf Links Road, Youghal, Cork / Carrigallen, Leitrim



Maureen, beloved wife of the late Neil, and sister of the late Brendan, much loved and loving Mother of Brian, Gerry, Anne, and Des; sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Neil, Aoife, Emma, Liam, Niamh and Sean, daughter-in-law Claire, son-in-law Mike, sisters Kay and Pauline, brothers Gerard and Anthony, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Egans Funeral Home, Greencloyne, Youghal, Co. Cork on Tuesday from 5.30pm with prayers followed by Removal at 7pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, The Strand, Youghal. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am with Funeral afterwards to North Abbey Cemetery, Youghal. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Carrick-on-Shannon Conference St. Vincent de Paul.

Very Reverend Fr Patrick McHugh, Sligo Town, Sligo / Rooskey, Roscommon



Former Parish Priest of Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, in the most tender care of the staff of Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo. Predeceased by his sisters Maureen and Oonagh. Deeply regretted by his nephews Shane, Dermot, Ian and Gerard, Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran, his brother priests of the Elphin Diocese, and his many relatives and friends. Reposing at Nazareth House Chapel, Church Hill, Sligo, on Wednesday April 3rd from 5pm until 7pm, followed by removal to the Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo, to arrive at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12.30pm, followed by burial afterwards at Rooskey Churchyard, Co. Roscommon.

Neil (Dutch) Doherty, 4 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran, Donegal / Strabane, Tyrone



Neil Doherty, better known as 'Dutch', 4 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and formerly of Strabane, Co. Tyrone, peacefully, on Sunday morning, March 31st 2019, at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband of Marion and devoted father to Nadine. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, grandchildren Mason, Mia, Mamie, Malachy and Marcus, Nadine's partner James, his loving mother, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law , sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, all his relatives and many great friends. Reposing at the family home today, Tuesday, from 10am to 10pm. House strictly private at all other times, please. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Padraig Higgins, Eslin, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Padraig Higgins, Corrigeen, Eslin, Co Leitrim, peacefully, in Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 30th, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Patrick-Joseph and Margaret. Padraig will be sadly missed by his wife Ann-marie, son Alan, granddaughter Bryana, brothers-in-law John and Jim O'Neill, neighbours and friends. Removal on Tuesday 2nd from Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Roosky, Co Roscommon to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for funeral Mass at 11.00 am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Edward J. Ward, Kilcock, Co Kildare / Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim

Edward J. Ward, Ballycannon, Kilcock, Co. Kildare, formerly of Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim on Monday, 25th March, 2019. Deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Maria Harte, Malahide, Co Dublin / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Maria Harte, Malahide, Co Dublin and formerly of Lahard, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Surrounded by her loving family at the Bons Secours Hospital, Glasnevin on Friday 29th March 2019. She will be dearly missed by her husband Gerry Hanifan, her parents John and Mary, brothers Conor, Shane and Aidan, sisters Janette, Anita and Lynda, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Colum, Gene, Padraig and Richard, sisters-in-law Tina, Helen, Grainne, Alison and Martina, beloved nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Tuesday, 2nd April at 12 noon followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.