Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, April 4, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Maureen Mullen (née Loughlin), Main Street, Collooney, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim



Maureen, Main Street, Collooney, and formerly of Main Street, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Loving mother of Paul, Tomas & Deirdre, daughters-in-law Marguerite & Marian, brother John, sister Kathleen, grandchildren Aoife, Niall & Niamh, nieces & nephew, sisters-in-law, relatives & friends. Remains reposing at her residence on Thursday evening from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock and on Friday from 2 o'clock to 5 o'clock with removal at 6.45 to the Church of the Assumption, Collooney arriving for 7 o'clock, Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 o'clock folowed by burial in Saint Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Stroke Unit, Level 7, Sligo University Hospital C/o Gerard Clarke & Sons Funeral Directors, Ballisodare, Co. Sligo.

Lena Armstrong (née Henry), Summerhill and late of The Magnet, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Lena Armstrong (nee Henry) Summerhill and late of The Magnet, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. April 1st 2019 (peacefully) at home in her 96th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Paul. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary (Lurgan/Moira) Finola (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Helen (Carrick-on-Shannon), son Paul (Lifford, Co.Donegal), daughter-in-law Anne Kilgallen, sons-in-law Pascal McGuire and Brendan Lowe, grandchildren Mark, Elaine, Grace, Kevin, Caoimhe, Andrew, Shane, Sean, Paul, Conal, Brian and Jack, great-grandchildren Samantha, Scott and Bria, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannonon Thursday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St.Mary' Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Gillian Beard, Shire, Killyran, Bawnboy, Cavan



Peacefully At Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her husband Tony, daughters Brenda and Janet, sons-in-law Ian and Nick, grandchildren Kirsty and Natalie, relatives and neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan today Thursday from 2pm followed by cremation at 3pm.

Charlie Brett, “Killyfad Cottage", Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Dublin 1

Charlie Brett, “Killyfad Cottage”, Killyfad, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Brett’s Drapery Shop, 27 Talbot Street, Dublin 1. April 2nd (peacefully) at his home, predeceased by his sister Marie Crampton, deeply regretted by his sister Abigail Notley, brother Tom (Australia), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral service in St. Ann’s Church of Ireland, Annaduff on Thursday, April 4th, at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod, donation box in Church. House private please

Very Reverend Fr Patrick McHugh, Sligo Town, Sligo / Rooskey, Roscommon

Former Parish Priest of Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, in the most tender care of the staff of Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo. Predeceased by his sisters Maureen and Oonagh. Deeply regretted by his nephews Shane, Dermot, Ian and Gerard, Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran, his brother priests of the Elphin Diocese, and his many relatives and friends. Requiem Mass will take place at The Immaculate Conception, Sligo on Thursday at 12.30pm, followed by burial afterwards at Rooskey Churchyard, Co. Roscommon.

Catherine Granaghan (known as Cassie), Ballinacarrick, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Catherine Granaghan (known as Cassie), Ballinacarrick, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. At the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Removal on Thursday at 11.15am to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery, Ballyshannon.

May they all Rest In Peace.





