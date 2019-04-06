Leitrim deaths - Saturday, April 6, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Anne Montgomery (née McAllister) Tallaght, Dublin / Dromahair, Leitrim



Montgomery (née McAllister), Anne (Tallaght, Dublin 24 and late of Dromahair, Co. Leitrim), April 5th, 2019 (suddenly); beloved wife of Liam and dear mother of Sean, Louise, Adele, Keith, Gwen, Kenneth, Tony and Katie; sadly missed by her loving family, sister Roma, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Margaret Woods (née Moran), Corrabeigh Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim

Margaret Woods (nee Moran) April 4th 2019. Sadly missed by her husband Michael, sons Gary, Alan and Darren, daughter-in-law Orla, grandchildren Chloe and Josh, brothers Gerry and Tom, sister Mary, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill on Sunday morning for Funeral Mass at 10.30 am followed by burial to adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

Kitty (Katherine) McTague, Stralohan, Aughawillan &, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Winnie and Phil, her brother Michael, brother-in-law John Lynch, sisters-in-law Patricia McTague & Eilish McTague, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass next Wednesday morning, 10th April, in St. Patrick's Church, Aughawillan, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Josephine Clancy (née Mc Govern), Post Office, Glenfarne, Leitrim

Clancy, Josephine, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim, predeceased by her husband Hugh & daughter Bernadette (Mc Cormack, Sligo). Sadly missed by her loving daughters, Mary (Booth, Clarinbridge), Noirín (Cliffoney), Josephine (Gallery, Blacklion), sons, Jim, Sean & Hugo, sister Mary (Mc Dermott, Dublin), sisters in law Teresa (Belcoo), Laura (Dublin), daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Reposing at her son Jim’s residence from 2pm to 6pm today, Saturday. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Glenfarne, arriving at 7pm. Funeral mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.

Maureen Mullen (née Loughlin), Main Street, Collooney, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim

Maureen, Main Street, Collooney, and formerly of Main Street, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Loving mother of Paul, Tomas & Deirdre, daughters-in-law Marguerite & Marian, brother John, sister Kathleen, grandchildren Aoife, Niall & Niamh, nieces & nephew, sisters-in-law, relatives & friends. Funeral Mass today, Saturday at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Collooney followed by burial in Saint Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Stroke Unit, Level 7, Sligo University Hospital C/o Gerard Clarke & Sons Funeral Directors, Ballisodare, Co. Sligo.

May they all Rest In Peace.

