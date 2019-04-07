Leitrim deaths - Sunday, April 7, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

James (Jimmy) Costello, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon



James (Jimmy) Costello died Saturday 6th April in the wonderful care of the Doctors,Nurses and Staff of Roscommon Co Hospital. Pre-deceased by his wife Josie and brother Eamonn. Missed terribly by his heart broken family, sons Malachy and John, daughters Jacqueline and Shona,daughter-in-laws Mary and Astrid, grandchildren Jasmin, Sian, James and Alan,extended family,neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle on Monday 8th April from 4.30 to 6.30 with removal to St Michael’s Church,Croghan arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 9th at 12 noon with burial immediately afterward to Eastersnow Cemetery. Family flowers only, Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation

Aleksandrs Tokarevs, Creeny, Belturbet, Cavan



Suddenly at Cavan General Hospital 5th April 2019, formerly Parka 2-11, Priekuli, Cesu Rajons, LV – 4126, Latvia and O’Reilly’s Concrete, Belturbet. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Inta, daughters Karīna and Marēna, sisters Natālija and Olga, sister-in-law Vita, nephew Sergejs, goddaughter Angelina, godson Artjom, nieces Jelelna and Viola, good friend Peter, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet, (H14F998) from 6pm to 7pm on Monday evening. Private funeral will take place on Tuesday in Annnagh Cemetery.

Anne Montgomery (née McAllister) Tallaght, Dublin / Dromahair, Leitrim

Montgomery (née McAllister), Anne (Tallaght, Dublin 24 and late of Dromahair, Co. Leitrim), April 5th, 2019 (suddenly); beloved wife of Liam and dear mother of Sean, Louise, Adele, Keith, Gwen, Kenneth, Tony and Katie; sadly missed by her loving family, sister Roma, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Margaret Woods (née Moran), Corrabeigh Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim

Margaret Woods (nee Moran) April 4th 2019. Sadly missed by her husband Michael, sons Gary, Alan and Darren, daughter-in-law Orla, grandchildren Chloe and Josh, brothers Gerry and Tom, sister Mary, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill this morning, Sunday for Funeral Mass at 10.30 am followed by burial to adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.



Kitty (Katherine) McTague, Stralohan, Aughawillan &, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Winnie and Phil, her brother Michael, brother-in-law John Lynch, sisters-in-law Patricia McTague & Eilish McTague, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass next Wednesday morning, 10th April, in St. Patrick's Church, Aughawillan, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Josephine Clancy (née Mc Govern), Post Office, Glenfarne, Leitrim

Clancy, Josephine, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim, predeceased by her husband Hugh & daughter Bernadette (Mc Cormack, Sligo). Sadly missed by her loving daughters, Mary (Booth, Clarinbridge), Noirín (Cliffoney), Josephine (Gallery, Blacklion), sons, Jim, Sean & Hugo, sister Mary (Mc Dermott, Dublin), sisters in law Teresa (Belcoo), Laura (Dublin), daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Funeral mass today, Sunday at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Glenfarne followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.

May they all Rest In Peace.

