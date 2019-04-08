Leitrim deaths - Monday, April 8, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Sean Young, Carrick Road, Boyle, Roscommon / Derry



Formerly of Ballymaguigan, Co Derry, former bank manager of National Irish Bank, Boyle. Peacefully, surrounded by his family at The Plunkett Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Ann, daughters Aileen and Catherine, sons Liam, Joe, Sean and Paul, sister Kathleen, brother-in-law Sean, sister-in-law Ina, sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at the family home, Carrick Road, Boyle on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12pm in St Joseph's Church, Boyle, with burial to follow at Assylinn Cemetery. Donations welcome to Mayo Roscommon Palliative Care c/o Mahon's Undertakers.

Anne Montgomery (née McAllister), Tallaght, Dublin / Dromahair, Leitrim



Montgomery (née McAllister), Anne (Tallaght, Dublin 24 and late of Dromahair, Co. Leitrim), April 5th, 2019 (suddenly); beloved wife of Liam and dear mother of Sean, Louise, Adele, Keith, Gwen, Kenneth, Tony and Katie; sadly missed by her loving family, sister Roma, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday (April 9th) from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday (April 10th) to St. Mary’s Priory, Tallaght Village arriving for 11am Funeral Mass and afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Francie Kelly, Derrinaher, Dromahair, Leitrim



Kelly, Francie, Derrinaher, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, April 6th 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen, and loving father to Kieran, Sean and Mairead. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children daughters in law Majella and Katherine, grandchildren Jack, Conor, Eamon, Aisling, Aoife and Anna, sisters in law , brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home this Monday and Tuesday from 4 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Wednesday 10th April to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery, arriving for 2.30 pm funeral Mass, followed by interment in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice. House private on Wednesday please.

Adrian Keaveney, Druminiscli, Belturbet, Cavan / Blackrock, Dublin



The death has occurred of Adrian Keaveney, Druminisclin, Belturbet, Co. Cavan and formerly, Blackrock, Dublin. Suddenly, at his home 7th April 2019. Predeceased by his daughter Amy. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken partner Liz, sons James, Greg, Peter, and Ken, sister Christine and brother Sean, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, ex-wife Annette, nephews, nieces, relatives and many good friends. Remains will be reposing at his residence in Druminisclin (H14 N672) until removal on Tuesday at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumalee, for funeral Mass at 2pm with with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

James (Jimmy) Costello, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon

James (Jimmy) Costello died Saturday 6th April in the wonderful care of the Doctors,Nurses and Staff of Roscommon Co Hospital. Pre-deceased by his wife Josie and brother Eamonn. Missed terribly by his heart broken family, sons Malachy and John, daughters Jacqueline and Shona,daughter-in-laws Mary and Astrid, grandchildren Jasmin, Sian, James and Alan,extended family,neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle on Monday 8th April from 4.30 to 6.30 with removal to St Michael’s Church,Croghan arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 9th at 12 noon with burial immediately afterward to Eastersnow Cemetery. Family flowers only, Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation

Aleksandrs Tokarevs, Creeny, Belturbet, Cavan

Suddenly at Cavan General Hospital 5th April 2019, formerly Parka 2-11, Priekuli, Cesu Rajons, LV – 4126, Latvia and O’Reilly’s Concrete, Belturbet. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Inta, daughters Karīna and Marēna, sisters Natālija and Olga, sister-in-law Vita, nephew Sergejs, goddaughter Angelina, godson Artjom, nieces Jelelna and Viola, good friend Peter, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet, (H14F998) from 6pm to 7pm on Monday evening. Private funeral will take place on Tuesday in Annnagh Cemetery.

Kitty (Katherine) McTague, Stralohan, Aughawillan &, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Winnie and Phil, her brother Michael, brother-in-law John Lynch, sisters-in-law Patricia McTague & Eilish McTague, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass next Wednesday morning, 10th April, in St. Patrick's Church, Aughawillan, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.





May they all Rest In Peace.