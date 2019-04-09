Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, April 9, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Sean Young, Carrick Road, Boyle, Roscommon / Derry

Formerly of Ballymaguigan, Co Derry, former bank manager of National Irish Bank, Boyle. Peacefully, surrounded by his family at The Plunkett Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Ann, daughters Aileen and Catherine, sons Liam, Joe, Sean and Paul, sister Kathleen, brother-in-law Sean, sister-in-law Ina, sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12pm in St Joseph's Church, Boyle, with burial to follow at Assylinn Cemetery. Donations welcome to Mayo Roscommon Palliative Care c/o Mahon's Undertakers.



Anne Montgomery (née McAllister), Tallaght, Dublin / Dromahair, Leitrim

Montgomery (née McAllister), Anne (Tallaght, Dublin 24 and late of Dromahair, Co. Leitrim), April 5th, 2019 (suddenly); beloved wife of Liam and dear mother of Sean, Louise, Adele, Keith, Gwen, Kenneth, Tony and Katie; sadly missed by her loving family, sister Roma, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday (April 9th) from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday (April 10th) to St. Mary’s Priory, Tallaght Village arriving for 11am Funeral Mass and afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Francie Kelly, Derrinaher, Dromahair, Leitrim

Kelly, Francie, Derrinaher, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, April 6th 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen, and loving father to Kieran, Sean and Mairead. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children daughters in law Majella and Katherine, grandchildren Jack, Conor, Eamon, Aisling, Aoife and Anna, sisters in law , brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home today Tuesday from 4 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Wednesday 10th April to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery, arriving for 2.30 pm funeral Mass, followed by interment in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice. House private on Wednesday please.

Adrian Keaveney, Druminiscli, Belturbet, Cavan / Blackrock, Dublin

The death has occurred of Adrian Keaveney, Druminisclin, Belturbet, Co. Cavan and formerly, Blackrock, Dublin. Suddenly, at his home 7th April 2019. Predeceased by his daughter Amy. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken partner Liz, sons James, Greg, Peter, and Ken, sister Christine and brother Sean, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, ex-wife Annette, nephews, nieces, relatives and many good friends. Remains will be reposing at his residence in Druminisclin (H14 N672) until removal on Tuesday at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumalee, for funeral Mass at 2pm with with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

James (Jimmy) Costello, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon

James (Jimmy) Costello died Saturday 6th April in the wonderful care of the Doctors,Nurses and Staff of Roscommon Co Hospital. Pre-deceased by his wife Josie and brother Eamonn. Missed terribly by his heart broken family, sons Malachy and John, daughters Jacqueline and Shona,daughter-in-laws Mary and Astrid, grandchildren Jasmin, Sian, James and Alan,extended family,neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle on Monday 8th April from 4.30 to 6.30 with removal to St Michael’s Church,Croghan arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 9th at 12 noon with burial immediately afterward to Eastersnow Cemetery. Family flowers only, Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation

Aleksandrs Tokarevs, Creeny, Belturbet, Cavan

Suddenly at Cavan General Hospital 5th April 2019, formerly Parka 2-11, Priekuli, Cesu Rajons, LV – 4126, Latvia and O’Reilly’s Concrete, Belturbet. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Inta, daughters Karīna and Marēna, sisters Natālija and Olga, sister-in-law Vita, nephew Sergejs, goddaughter Angelina, godson Artjom, nieces Jelelna and Viola, good friend Peter, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet, (H14F998) from 6pm to 7pm on Monday evening. Private funeral will take place on Tuesday in Annnagh Cemetery.

Kitty (Katherine) McTague, Stralohan, Aughawillan &, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Winnie and Phil, her brother Michael, brother-in-law John Lynch, sisters-in-law Patricia McTague & Eilish McTague, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass next Wednesday morning, 10th April, in St. Patrick's Church, Aughawillan, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Swarbrigg, Portaliffe Beg, Killeshandra, Cavan



Peacefully at Fairlawns Nursing Home, Bailieborough, Sean, deeply regretted by his brothers Joey and Tommy, sisters Rosaleen, Bridie, Monica and Kathleen, brother-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, God-child Joseph, relatives and friends. Reposing at the home of his sister Kathleen and brother-in-law Noel, Railway Road, Killeshandra, on Tuesday 9th April from 3pm - 8pm until removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times please. Family flowers only.

Thomas (Tom) Calpin, Killbarron, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Beloved husband of Joan (nee Lynch, Letterkenny) and much loved father of Siobhan (Keith), Shane, Caitriona, Cillian and Caoimhe (Stephen), grandchildren Rory and Ruby. Predeceased by his parents James and Mary and brother Michael. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, at 11am, followed by interment in The Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister Angela and entire family circle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director or any family member. Family time on Tuesday morning, please.

Mary King, 6 Rusheen Heights, Garrison, Fermanagh



Remains will repose at her residence on Wednesday from 2pm to 8pm. House private at all other times. Remains will arrive at Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, on Thursday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimers Research UK c/o any family member or Peter Carty, Funeral Director Garrison.

Jack Keown, Cornhilta, Roscor, Belleek, Fermanagh



The death has occured of Jack Keown, Cornhilta, Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen. Remains will arrive in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura for 11am Funeral Mass on Wednesday followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Patrick (Pat) Gilheaney, 11 Church Street & 2 Kilbride Park, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Ballinamore, Leitrim



Formerly of Cloverhill Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by his brothers Seamus and Hugh, sisters in law Marion and Kate, Dessie and Marion Rynn and family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from Kilbride Park to St Mary's Church Edgeworthstown on Tuesday the 9th of April arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12:00 o'clock followed by internment in Oughteragh Cemetery Ballinamore at 2:15pm.

Elizabeth (Lily) Holland (née Meehan), Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Elizabeth Holland (nee Meehan) better known as Lily of Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Coolandonnel, peacefully in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Vicky (Victor). Sadly missed by Aiden, Kathleen, Louisa, Annabel, Ethan, Jacob, Elizabeth, Aiden Junior, Mark, Timmy, her brother Frank, her sister-in-law Bridie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Arus Breffni Nursing Unit on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal on Wednesday morning to St. Clare's Church for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Clare's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Arus Breffni Patient Comfort Fund. House private please.

Isobel Little (née Patterson), Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully at her residence in her 106 year, beloved wife of the late Alfred. Sadly missed by her sons Raymond, Norman and Victor, daughter Margaret Deacon, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Wednesday evening 4-7pm, arriving Church of Ireland, Croghan 8pm. Funeral service on Thursday at 2pm. Burial in adjoining graveyard afterwards. House private please, No flowers please, donations if desired to Mayo/Roscommon Palliative Care Hospice, c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

May they all Rest In Peace.