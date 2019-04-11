Leitrim deaths - Thursday, April 11, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Christopher (Christy) Kiernan, 1 Camlin view, Ballinalee and late of Aughkiernan, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford

April 8th peacefully, at St. Joseph's Hospital, longford. Predecised by his sisters Anna and Millie, brothers Barney and Eamon. Deeply regretted by his brothers Brendan and Frances, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Removal from his home in Ballinalee today, Thursday evening arriving at st Josephs Church, Purth at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 2pm with burial in Granardkill Cemetery, Granard. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to St. Joseph's Hospital Patient Hospital Patient Comfort Ffund c/o Farrells Funeral Director's or any family.

Rita Lavin née Brennan, Creevagh, Ballyfarnon, Sligo

Rita Lavin née Brennan, Creevagh, Ballyfarnon, Sligo, April 9th 2019 (peacefully, in her 102nd year) in the tender care of her devoted family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tommy-John, daughter Christina and her recently deceased son Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and Austin, daughters Dolores (Birmingham) Pauline, Angela (Leixlip), son-in-law Tommy, daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brigid’s Church, Highwood on Thursday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery. House private please.

Maura Byrne (née Coleman) Deansgrange, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

(Deansgrange, Co. Dublin and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon) April 9, 2019. Peacefully, in the supportive and compassionate care of Glebe House Nursing Home, Kilternan, Co. Dublin. After a long and happy life, beloved wife of Louis for 59 Years. Much loved 'Moms' to Fiona and the late Orla. Proud Granny to Caoimhe and Kian; and mother-in-law to Joe and Paul. She will be sadly missed by relatives, friends and all who knew her. Funeral Mass at 10am today, Thursday, April 11th, in St. Brigid’s Church, Cabinteely followed by cremation in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Family flowers only please.

Isobel Little (née Patterson), Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully at her residence in her 106 year, beloved wife of the late Alfred. Sadly missed by her sons Raymond, Norman and Victor, daughter Margaret Deacon, extended family, friends and neighbours. Funeral service in Church of Ireland, Croghan on Thursday at 2pm. Burial in adjoining graveyard afterwards. House private please, No flowers please, donations if desired to Mayo/Roscommon Palliative Care Hospice, c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

May they all Rest In Peace.