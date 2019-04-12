Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, April 12, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Noeleen Harkin (née Doherty), Breanndrum, Mohill, Leitrim



Noeleen Harkin (nèe Doherty) April 10th 2019. Breanndrum, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of P.J. adored mother to Kalon and Emily. Daughter of Ben Doherty and the late Beatrice Doherty of Proughlish, Keshcarrigan. Pre deceased by her sister Teresa. Sadly missed by her loving husband, children, father, mother-in-law, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Friday 12th from 2pm to 6pm. House private at all other times please. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 10am Saturday 13th of April with burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Roìsin Chapman (née D'Arcy), 12 St. Colms Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Donegal



Roìsin Chapman, (nee D'Arcy), 12 St. Colms Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, 11th April 2019, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, on her 79th birthday. Beloved wife of Joe, and loving mother of Maxine, Jacqueline, Alan, Keith, Brian and Gary, deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her beloved grandchildren, and all her many relatives, great neighbours and great friends. Reposing on Friday evening, April 12th, at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday afternoon to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only, please and donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, care of donation box at Funeral Home or Church, or to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors.

Christopher (Christy) Kiernan, 1 Camlin view, Ballinalee and late of Aughkiernan, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford

April 8th peacefully, at St. Joseph's Hospital, longford. Predecised by his sisters Anna and Millie, brothers Barney and Eamon. Deeply regretted by his brothers Brendan and Frances, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass St Josephs Church, Purth on Friday at 2pm with burial in Granardkill Cemetery, Granard. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to St. Joseph's Hospital Patient Hospital Patient Comfort Ffund c/o Farrells Funeral Director's or any family.

May they all Rest In Peace.