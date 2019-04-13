Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, April 13, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Noeleen Harkin (née Doherty), Breanndrum, Mohill, Leitrim

Noeleen Harkin (nèe Doherty) April 10th 2019. Breanndrum, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of P.J. adored mother to Kalon and Emily. Daughter of Ben Doherty and the late Beatrice Doherty of Proughlish, Keshcarrigan. Pre deceased by her sister Teresa. Sadly missed by her loving husband, children, father, mother-in-law, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. House private at all other times please. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 10am Saturday 13th of April with burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Vincent Toolan, Glasnevin, Dublin / Elphin, Roscommon



Late of Glasnevin, Dublin 9 and formerly of Killina, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Teresa and loving father of Joe, Mary and Trisha. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Jane, son-in-law John Paul, his cherished grandchildren Tom, Eoin, Rachel, Lia, Tadhg, Aoife and Ríon, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home from 4pm to 6pm on Sunday evening, April 14th. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, April 15th, at 11am at St. Columba’s Church, Iona Road, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery (Garden Section).

Roìsin Chapman (née D'Arcy), 12 St. Colms Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Donegal

Roìsin Chapman, (nee D'Arcy), 12 St. Colms Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, 11th April 2019, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, on her 79th birthday. Beloved wife of Joe, and loving mother of Maxine, Jacqueline, Alan, Keith, Brian and Gary, deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her beloved grandchildren, and all her many relatives, great neighbours and great friends. Removal from the Breslin's Funeral Home on Saturday afternoon to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only, please and donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, care of donation box at Funeral Home or Church, or to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors.

Thomas (TP) Keenan, London / Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Longford



Thomas (TP) Keenan died in Galway University Hospital on 11/04/2019 surrounded by his loving family. TP will be forever missed by his sons Tommy and Liam, daughters Breeda, Vonnie and Trish, their mother Marie, grandchildren, brother Sonny, sisters Anna, Philomena, Frances and Bridie, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St., Longford, N39 KN66 on Saturday, 13th, from 4 o'clock concluding with prayers 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass for TP on Sunday, 14th, at 1 o'clock in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, followed with burial in New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to Palliative Care Galway, a donation box will be in the Funeral Home and the Church.

Freda Keane (née Morahan), Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon / Tulsk, Roscommon



Formerly of Gortnasillagh, Tulsk, Castlerea. Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Vincent. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Bernardine Griffith (Castlerea) and Dolores Beirne (Strokestown), sons-in-law Matt and PJ, grandchildren Eleanor, Vincent, Laura, John, Michael and Caroline, sister-in-law Maeve (Dublin), nephew Jim (UK), relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home in Farnbeg on Sunday April 14th from 4p.m. until 8p.m. House strictly private at all other times please. Removal on Monday April 15th to St. Paul's Church, Kilmurry, to arrive for funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in Rathmoyle Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.