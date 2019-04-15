Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, April 15, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Terence Burke, Drummonds, Glencar, Leitrim / Ballisodare, Sligo

Terence Burke, Drummonds, Glencar, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim formerly "Millbrook", Ballisodare and Kinnagrelly, Collooney, Co Sligo. Peacefully (in his 99th year) at Arus Breffni Nursing Unit, Manorhamilton. Beloved husband of Carmel, sadly missed by his wife, sons and daughters, Eddie (Ballisodare) Annette (Lurganboy) Felix (Kinnagrelly) and Maeve (Glencar) sons-in-law daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel with burial afterwards in St Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney.



Vincent Toolan, Glasnevin, Dublin / Elphin, Roscommon



Late of Glasnevin, Dublin 9 and formerly of Killina, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Teresa and loving father of Joe, Mary and Trisha. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Jane, son-in-law John Paul, his cherished grandchildren Tom, Eoin, Rachel, Lia, Tadhg, Aoife and Ríon, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, April 15th, at 11am at St. Columba’s Church, Iona Road, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery (Garden Section).

Freda Keane (née Morahan), Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon / Tulsk, Roscommon

Formerly of Gortnasillagh, Tulsk, Castlerea. Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Vincent. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Bernardine Griffith (Castlerea) and Dolores Beirne (Strokestown), sons-in-law Matt and PJ, grandchildren Eleanor, Vincent, Laura, John, Michael and Caroline, sister-in-law Maeve (Dublin), nephew Jim (UK), relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Monday, April 15th to St. Paul's Church, Kilmurry, to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rathmoyle Cemetery.

Vera Hynes (née Tighe), Convent Road, Elphin, Roscommon / Rooskey, Roscommon

Vera Hynes (née Tighe) Convent Road, Elphin, Co Roscommon and late of Rooskey. 12th April, 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Atty and brothers Fr. Jim and John. Much loved Mother of Cathriona (Arthur)(Wexford), Patricia (Thomastown) and Matthew. Vera will be very sadly missed by her daughters, son, son-in-law Don, cherished grandchildren Zoe, Matthew and Eva, sister Mamie (McArdle), brothers Vincent and Desmond, sisters-in-law Maura, Josephine and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Monday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin for 11.30am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the the New Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.