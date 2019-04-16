Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, April 16, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael Joe Doonan, Annaghmore, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death has occured of Michael Joe Doonan of Annaghmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Saturday 13th of April, 2019 peacefully at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by his wife Mamie. Sadly missed by his bother; John Patrick, sisters; Peggy and Mary-Brigid, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Joseph's Church, Cornageeha at 12 noon followed by burial to Farnaght Cemetery.

Teresa Clyne (née Finlay), Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim



She will be sadly missed by her family Pauline, Teresa, Jean, Tommy, Frances, Tony, Sheila, Seán & Aidan, grandchildren, extended family, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home this Tuesday evening from 6pm until 10pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 12 noon followed burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore.



May they Rest In Peace.