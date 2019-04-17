Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday April 17, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Joseph Carrigan, Corralubber, Ballinaglera, Dowra, Leitrim

Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Funeral Mass at St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera on Wednesday, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Fahy Cemetery

Teresa Clyne (née Finlay), Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim

She will be sadly missed by her family Pauline, Teresa, Jean, Tommy, Frances, Tony, Sheila, Seán & Aidan, grandchildren, extended family, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 12 noon followed burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore.

John William (Jack) Brennan, Kilnamanagh, Frenchpark, Castlerea, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of John William (Jack) Brennan, Kilnamanagh, Frenchpark, Castlerea, Co Roscommon, peacefully in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Bernie, father to Margaret, Caroline, John, Jackie and Brian. Father-in-Law to Dessie, Jonathan, Kathleen, Michael and Eilish. Legendary Grandad to Declan, Kyle, Ben, Gina, Eve, Ali, Jonathan, Fionn and Neala, Aisling, Cassandra and Aoife. Great Grandad to Leon, Fiadh and Ellie. Deeply regretted by all his immediate, extended family and friends.

House private Wednesday morning. Mass in Breedogue Church at 11.00am Wednesday 17th April and burial afterwards to Kilnamanagh Graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Mayo Roscommon Hospice c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

Noel Mitchell, Newtown, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon

Suddenly at St. James' Hospital, Dublin in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Sally, much loved father of Sheena, Ronan and Edel, father-in-law of Benny, Paul and Sarah-Jane, loving grandad of Kian and Conor and dearest brother of Larry, Oliver, Antoinette, Rory, Paddy and Leo. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, extended family of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends, especially all in St. Barry's GAA club and his loyal dog Roxy.

Removal on Wednesday, April 17th, to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of, if desired, to Roscommon-Mayo Hospice.

Michael A (Foncy) Conroy, Carrownageelaun, Tulsk, Co Roscommon

Michael A (Foncy) Conroy, Carrownageelaun, Tulsk, Co Roscommon. Passed away peacefully on 14th April 2019. Loving husband of Kitty, father of Anne (London), Michael (Tulsk), John & Joseph (Chicago) and father in law of the late Con Mc Loone. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

Removal at 8pm to the Church of Sts Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 17th April at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

May they all Rest In Peace.