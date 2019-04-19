Leitrim deaths - Friday, April 19, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Esther Greenan (née Crosbie), Corraphort, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim



Peacefully at her daughter Bernadette's home. Predeceased by her husband Matthew. Deeply regretted by her daughters Bernadette, Siobhan and Lorraine, sons-in-law, Michael and Paul, daughter-in-law, Carol, grandchildren, sister Annie, sister-in-law Marie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Esther's residence on Good Friday from 2pm to 10pm and on Holy Saturday from 2pm to 10pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Foxfield on Easter Sunday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Drumcong New Cemetery. House Private on Sunday morning please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice.



Margaret T (Gretta) Mc Cabe, Beaghmore, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Margaret T Mc Cabe, ( known as Gretta ), Beaghmore, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim died on Wednesday 17th , peacefully in Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Leila, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her residence today, Good Friday from 4.30 to 8pm. Remains arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Carrigallen for funeral Liturgy at 11am on Holy Saturday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Deirdre Fitzgerald, Chapel Street, Elphin, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Deirdre Fitzgerald, Chapel Street, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. 17th April 2019 (suddenly) aged 20 years at University Hospital, Galway. In the arms of her loving mother and family. Pre-deceased by her father Peter and grandparents Thomas and Phil O'Meara. Adored daughter of Geraldine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken mother Geraldine (nee O'Meara) and her partner John Lowry, aunts Jacinta, Phil, Bríd, Deirdre and Carmel, her beloved cousins, extended family her cherished friends and neighbours. Reposing at the home of her aunt Carmel McLoughlin, Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon tomorrow Saturday from 2pm until 5pm and on Sunday from 2pm until 4pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. House private from 4 o'clock on Sunday evening please.

May they all Rest In Peace.