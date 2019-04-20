Leitrim deaths, Holy Saturday, April 20, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Esther Greenan (née Crosbie), Corraphort, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim

Peacefully at her daughter Bernadette's home. Predeceased by her husband Matthew. Deeply regretted by her daughters Bernadette, Siobhan and Lorraine, sons-in-law, Michael and Paul, daughter-in-law, Carol, grandchildren, sister Annie, sister-in-law Marie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Esther's residence on Holy Saturday from 2pm to 10pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Foxfield on Easter Sunday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Drumcong New Cemetery. House Private on Sunday morning please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice.

Margaret T (Gretta) Mc Cabe, Beaghmore, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Margaret T Mc Cabe, (known as Gretta ), Beaghmore, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim died on Wednesday 17th , peacefully in Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Leila, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Remains arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Carrigallen for funeral Liturgy at 11am on Holy Saturday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Deirdre Fitzgerald, Chapel Street, Elphin, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Deirdre Fitzgerald, Chapel Street, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. 17th April 2019 (suddenly) aged 20 years at University Hospital, Galway. In the arms of her loving mother and family. Pre-deceased by her father Peter and grandparents Thomas and Phil O'Meara. Adored daughter of Geraldine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken mother Geraldine (nee O'Meara) and her partner John Lowry, aunts Jacinta, Phil, Bríd, Deirdre and Carmel, her beloved cousins, extended family her cherished friends and neighbours. Reposing at the home of her aunt Carmel McLoughlin, Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon today Saturday from 2pm until 5pm and on Sunday from 2pm until 4pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. House private from 4 o'clock on Sunday evening please.

Phonsie Treacy, 4 Melvin Cottages, Rossinver Rd., Garrison, Fermanagh



The death has occured at his residence of Phonsie Treacy, 4 Melvin Cottages, Rossinver Rd., Garrison and late of Mugglinagrow, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will repose at 4 Melvin Cottages on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm with house private at all other times. Removal of remains at 6.30pm on Sunday to arrive at Mary, Queen of Peace, Church, Garrison, for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Easter Monday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Peter Carty, Funeral Director, Garrison mobile 07899913005.

Gladys (Edna) East(née Jones) The Mill House, Aughoo, Ballyfarnon, Roscommon



Gladys (Edna) East née Jones, The Mill House, Aughoo, Ballyfarnon, Boyle, Co.Roscommon. April 18th 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Beloved wife of the late Willie. Sadly missed by her loving family Doreen (Williams) Edward, Barbara (Lyons) and Nigel, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers Robert and Sam, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Service in St. Thomas’s Church, Kilmactranny on Saturday afternoon at 2pmk. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Church of Ireland Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

May they all Rest In Peace.






