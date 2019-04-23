Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, April 23, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael Mulvey, Aughagrania, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Michael Mulvey, Aughagrania, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, April 20, 2019. Peacefully in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Mary Teresa and his brother Packie. Regretted and sadly missed by his son Frankie, daughters: Rosie, Patricia, Teresa and Rita. Daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and his sister Bridgie (England). Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 23 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo. Burial in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Thomas (Tommy) Cusack, 31 Oriel Lodge, Belturbet, Cavan



Thomas (Tommy) Cusack, No. 31 Oriel Lodge, Church St., Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 22nd April 2019, suddenly. Predeceased by his parents Eugene and Anna. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Geraldine, daughters Geraldine Ann, Aisling, Breifni and Kaniah, sisters Marian, Josephine and Geraldine, sons-in-law Philip, James and Matt, adored grandchildren Connell, Tiarnan, Saoirse, Luke and Liadain. Nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Erne Hill, Belturbet, (H14F998) on Wednesday evening from 5pm until evening prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, at 11am on Thursday morning with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

Martha Gunn (née O'Connor), Ouvan, Elphin, Roscommon



Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Michael. Much loved Mother of Michael, Martina, Hazel, Irene, Gerard, Ita, Joan, Teresa and Sheila. Martha will be very sadly missed by her daughters, sons, sisters Mary, Bridget and Patsy, brothers John Joe and Martin, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, her twenty-two cherished grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Tuesday (23rd April) from 4pm with Removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (24th) at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin.

May they all Rest In Peace.