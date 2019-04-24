Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, April 24, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Kate Stokes (née McDonagh), Cedarwood Park, Dundalk, Louth / Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by those who loved her. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sorrowing family, relatives and many friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am at Church of the Holy Redeemer, Dundalk. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

Thomas (Tommy) Cusack, 31 Oriel Lodge, Belturbet, Cavan

Thomas (Tommy) Cusack, No. 31 Oriel Lodge, Church St., Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 22nd April 2019, suddenly. Predeceased by his parents Eugene and Anna. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Geraldine, daughters Geraldine Ann, Aisling, Breifni and Kaniah, sisters Marian, Josephine and Geraldine, sons-in-law Philip, James and Matt, adored grandchildren Connell, Tiarnan, Saoirse, Luke and Liadain. Nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Erne Hill, Belturbet, (H14F998) on Wednesday evening from 5pm until evening prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, at 11am on Thursday morning with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

Martha Gunn (née O'Connor), Ouvan, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Michael. Much loved Mother of Michael, Martina, Hazel, Irene, Gerard, Ita, Joan, Teresa and Sheila. Martha will be very sadly missed by her daughters, sons, sisters Mary, Bridget and Patsy, brothers John Joe and Martin, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, her twenty-two cherished grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (24th) at 12 noon at St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin.

May they all Rest In Peace.





