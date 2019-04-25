Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, April 25, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

George Stenson, Corderry, Peyton, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



George Stenson, Corderry, Peyton, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim. Died 24th April 2019. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Loving husband of May and father of son Anthony, daughter Mary, grandchildren Aoife, Hannah, Niall, Kealàn, sisters Annie, Philomena and Mary, daughter-in-law Anne Marie, brothers and sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Friday evening to Kiltubrid Church to arrive for seven o'clock Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only, donations to Sligo Hospice.

Thomas (Tommy) Cusack, 31 Oriel Lodge, Belturbet, Cavan

Thomas (Tommy) Cusack, No. 31 Oriel Lodge, Church St., Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 22nd April 2019, suddenly. Predeceased by his parents Eugene and Anna. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Geraldine, daughters Geraldine Ann, Aisling, Breifni and Kaniah, sisters Marian, Josephine and Geraldine, sons-in-law Philip, James and Matt, adored grandchildren Connell, Tiarnan, Saoirse, Luke and Liadain. Nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, at 11am on Thursday morning with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

May they all Rest In Peace.



