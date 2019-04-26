Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, April 26, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

George Stenson, Corderry, Peyton, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

George Stenson, Corderry, Peyton, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim. Died 24th April 2019. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Loving husband of May and father of son Anthony, daughter Mary, grandchildren Aoife, Hannah, Niall, Kealàn, sisters Annie, Philomena and Mary, daughter-in-law Anne Marie, brothers and sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Friday evening to Kiltubrid Church to arrive for 7pm Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only, donations to Sligo Hospice.

May they all Rest In Peace.



