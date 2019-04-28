Leitrim deaths - Sunday, April 28, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Pat Mc Gurran, Aharrow, Tullaghan, Leitrim



Pat McGurran, Aharrow, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim. April 27th 2019. Peacefully at our Lady's Hospital Manorhamilton in his 100th year. Remains reposing at his son Gerry and daughter in law Evelyn's home in Aharrow, Tullaghan Sunday (28th) from 1pm till 8pm and on Monday (29th) from 2pm till 6pm. Removal of remains to St. Aidan's Church on Monday evening to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough.

Bernadette Humphrey (née Smith) 425 Ballyoran Park, Portadown, Armagh / Newtowngore, Leitrim



Bernadette Humphrey nee Smith 425 Ballyoran Park(Portadown) and Formerly of Newtowngore, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Jim and dearly loved mother of Rosemary, Caroline, Seamus, Ann, Katrina, Bernadette, Michelle and Lorna. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, son, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law grandchildren, sisters Moira O'Rourke (Newtowngore) Eileen Bohan(Ballyconnell) nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral on Monday from her late residence at 9.15am to the church of St John The Baptist Drumcree for requiem mass at 10am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Brendan Prendergast, 12 Hyde Terrace, Mohill, Leitrim



Died in Aras Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill. Sadly missed by his wife May ,Daughter Jennifer ,Sons Trevor, Stephen , Michael ,Eamonn and his Grandchildren . Reposing at Aras Carolan Nursing Home tomorrow, Sunday evening, from 4.30pm until 6.30pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.Family flowers Only Please. Donations if desired to Arus Carolan patient comfort fund.

Gerard (Gerry) Nangle, Castleknock, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Nangle (Park Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Cornaroy, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim) April 25th. 2019, (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Private Hospital. Gerard (Gerry), beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Gerard, Caitriona, Finbarr and Paula. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, daughter-in-law Lesley, grandchildren Paul and Orla, brothers Shane, Mel, Frank and Brian, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Sunday afternoon from 4pm with removal to The Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock arriving for Mass at 6pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshambo, Co. Leitrim arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in The New Cemetery, Drumshambo. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Sandra Mc Crann (née Taylor) Cornaglia, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully at University Hospital, Sligo, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Tom, sons Brian, Jake, Niall and good friend Meg, sisters-in-law, brother in-law,relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home today, Sunday 1pm until 3pm, cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers, please, donations in lieu to Inis Aoibhinn - Cancer Care West.c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

May they all Rest In Peace.





