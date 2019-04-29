Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, April 29, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Maureen Canning (née Canning), Corgallion, Gorvagh, Leitrim



Peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Unit, Mohill. Pre-deceased by her sister Tess and her brother Pat. She will be sadly missed by her husband John Patrick, her daughters Anne Marie, Catherine, Siobhán, Colette & Úna, her sons John and Ciarán, sisters, brothers, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, all her beloved grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Gorvagh on Monday evening arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House strictly private.

Jack Mc Mahon, Rhyl, Wales, Carrick Road and Warren, Boyle, Roscommon



It is with great sadness that we, at Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen wish to advise of the death of our dear and beloved cousin Jack Mc Mahon at his home in Rhyl, Wales on 27th of April surrounded by his loving family. Jack, formerly of Carrick Road and Warren, Boyle will be fondly remembered as a regular visitor to Boyle and made many lasting friendships in the town and through Boyle Golf Club. Sincerest sympathies to his wife Dorothy, sons John and Micheal and daughter Angie, family and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Pat Mc Gurran, Aharrow, Tullaghan, Leitrim

Pat McGurran, Aharrow, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim. April 27th 2019. Peacefully at our Lady's Hospital Manorhamilton in his 100th year. Remains reposing at his son Gerry and daughter in law Evelyn's home in Aharrow, Tullaghan on Monday (29th) from 2pm till 6pm. Removal of remains to St. Aidan's Church on Monday evening to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough.

Bernadette Humphrey (née Smith) 425 Ballyoran Park, Portadown, Armagh / Newtowngore, Leitrim

Bernadette Humphrey nee Smith 425 Ballyoran Park(Portadown) and Formerly of Newtowngore, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Jim and dearly loved mother of Rosemary, Caroline, Seamus, Ann, Katrina, Bernadette, Michelle and Lorna. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, son, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law grandchildren, sisters Moira O'Rourke (Newtowngore) Eileen Bohan(Ballyconnell) nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Funeral on Monday from her late residence at 9.15am to the church of St John The Baptist Drumcree for requiem mass at 10am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Brendan Prendergast, 12 Hyde Terrace, Mohill, Leitrim

Died in Aras Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill. Sadly missed by his wife May ,Daughter Jennifer,Sons Trevor, Stephen, Michael, Eamonn and his Grandchildren. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am at St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers Only Please. Donations if desired to Arus Carolan patient comfort fund.

Gerard (Gerry) Nangle, Castleknock, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Nangle (Park Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Cornaroy, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim) April 25th. 2019, (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Private Hospital. Gerard (Gerry), beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Gerard, Caitriona, Finbarr and Paula. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, daughter-in-law Lesley, grandchildren Paul and Orla, brothers Shane, Mel, Frank and Brian, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Monday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshambo, Co. Leitrim arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in The New Cemetery, Drumshambo. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

May they all Rest In Peace.

