Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, April 30, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Charles (Charlie) McCormack, Lisacarn & formerly Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim



At University Hospital, Sligo. Pre-deceased by his wife Janey and brothers Jimmy, Noel & Sean. He will be sadly missed by his son Charlie and daughter Bríd, brother Tommy, sisters Marie & Rosie, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Tuesday evening arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore.

Matthew Cashin, Drumkielvey, Mohill, Leitrim



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital after a long illness. Sadly missed by his wife Rita, sons Gary, David, Brendan and Kevin and their partners, grandchildren, sister Maura (USA), brothers Jim and Patrick (USA), Michael (Drumlish), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday, 30th April, from 3pm to 5pm. House strictly private at all other times please. Removal on Tuesday evening to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund.

Maureen Canning (née Canning), Corgallion, Gorvagh, Leitrim

Peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Unit, Mohill. Pre-deceased by her sister Tess and her brother Pat. She will be sadly missed by her husband John Patrick, her daughters Anne Marie, Catherine, Siobhán, Colette & Úna, her sons John and Ciarán, sisters, brothers, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, all her beloved grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon at St. Joseph’s Church, Gorvagh followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House strictly private.

Jack Mc Mahon, Rhyl, Wales, Carrick Road and Warren, Boyle, Roscommon

It is with great sadness that we, at Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen wish to advise of the death of our dear and beloved cousin Jack Mc Mahon at his home in Rhyl, Wales on 27th of April surrounded by his loving family. Jack, formerly of Carrick Road and Warren, Boyle will be fondly remembered as a regular visitor to Boyle and made many lasting friendships in the town and through Boyle Golf Club. Sincerest sympathies to his wife Dorothy, sons John and Micheal and daughter Angie, family and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Pat Mc Gurran, Aharrow, Tullaghan, Leitrim

Pat McGurran, Aharrow, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim. April 27th 2019. Peacefully at our Lady's Hospital Manorhamilton in his 100th year. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am at St. Aidan's Church with burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough.

May they all Rest In Peace.

