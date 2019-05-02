Leitrim deaths - Thursday, May 2, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Tom Daly, Drummagh , Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Castlebar, Mayo

Tom Daly (Drummagh, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Castlebar) (Ex A.I.B) April 29th 2019 (suddenly) at home. Predeceased by his father Thomas. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary, adored sons Conor and Ronan, daughter-in-law Katherine, his mother Mary (Castlebar), brothers Seamus and Pat, sisters Máire, Anne, Dympna, Ellen and Alice, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday 2nd May from 12 -4pm with removal to St. Mary's Church Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10.30am with funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery Carrick-on-Shannon. House private outside of reposing times please.



Elizabeth McGlynn, Clooncorick, Carrigallen, Leitrim

In the loving care of Castlemanor Nursing home Cavan Surrounded by her loving Family.Predeceased by her husband Francie.

Funeral Mass today Thursday morning at 11am at St Marys Church Carrigallen with internment in the Adjoining Cemetery.Family flowers only donations in lieu to Pallative care c/o family or the Undertaker.

Jean Skelly (nee Clyne), Oldcastle, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Skelly Jean (nee Clyne) Loughcrew View, Oldcastle, Co Meath. 30th April 2019. Beloved partner of Noel, much loved mother to Stephen, Peter, Lisa and Aaron. Grandmother to Lucas, Logan and Jessica. Sadly missed by her brothers Tony, Tommy, Sean and Aidan, sisters Pauline, Teresa, Sheila and Frances, daughter-in-law Patrice, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Oldcastle at 11am Thursday, 2nd May. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Jack McMahon, Rhyl, Wales, Carrick Road and Warren, Boyle, Roscommon

It is with great sadness that we, at Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen wish to advise of the death of our dear and beloved cousin Jack McMahon at his home in Rhyl, Wales on 27th of April surrounded by his loving family. Jack, formerly of Carrick Road and Warren, Boyle will be fondly remembered as a regular visitor to Boyle and made many lasting friendships in the town and through Boyle Golf Club. Sincerest sympathies to his wife Dorothy, sons John and Micheal and daughter Angie, family and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Claire McDermott (nee Moran), Cabra, Dublin / Cootehall, Roscommon

McDermott (née Moran), Claire (Late of Cabra, Dublin and Cootehall, Co. Roscommon) 30 April 2019, peacefully in the care of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Padraig and much loved mother of Patrick. Very sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Irene and Deirdre, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her sister Deirdre’s home on Thursday afternoon May 1 from 2pm prior to her Removal to the Church of St. Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus arriving at 5.15 pm. Funeral Mass at 10am on Friday morning, May 3 followed by burial in Ard Carne Cemetery, Co. Roscommon arriving at approximately 2.30pm.

James (Nasie) Breheny, Astoria, New York, USA and formerly of Bricklieve, Castlebaldwin, Sligo

James (Nasie) Breheny, Astoria, New York, USA and formerly of Bricklieve, Castlebaldwin, Sligo peacefully. Funeral to take place Tuesday April 16th at The Church of the Most Precious Blood, Astoria, New York, USA. Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Sunday June 2nd at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo. Enquiries to Sean Feehily at Sean Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo 0719159999.

Florence (Flora) Keegan, Church Lane, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Florence (Flora) Keegan, Church Lane, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Monday 29th April, 2019 suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her parents Margaret Josephine and James.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister; Suzanne and brother; Fred, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone, on Friday morning May 3 for funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Catherine (Josie) O'Rourke (née O'Reilly) No.1 Church Hill, Granard, Longford



Died the 30th of April 2019 peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Joseph, son Eamon, brothers Micheál and Edward. Sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family, sons Kevin and Vincent, daughters Eileen and Joanne, daughters-in-law, Eileen’s partner Paul, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown on Thursday May 2 from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 3rd at 11am followed by interment in Granardkill Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Christopher's, Longford. c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Granard, or any family member.

Sr. Finbarr Burke, Corlis, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Sr. Finbarr Burke, RSM (Perris, California and late of Corlis, Hillstreet, Carrick on Shannon, Co Roscommon and Convent of Mercy, Sligo). She will be sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, cousins, her Sisters of Mercy Community, relatives and friends. Family and friends will be received at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, Friday evening May 3from 5.30pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday May 4 at 12 noon in Aughrim Church followed by interment of Ashes in Aughrim Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.