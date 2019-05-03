Leitrim deaths - Friday, May 3, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Sean McWeeney, Drimna, Gorvagh, Leitrim



Sean McWeeney, (Drimna, Gorvagh, P.O. Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim) –2nd May2019 (peacefully) in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff in Arus Carolan, Mohill, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Ciss. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter Martina Rynn (Nee McWeeney) Arigna, son Raymond (Ray) Gorvagh, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Bridin, grandchildren James, Brendan, Amy, Tom, Jack, Patrick and Ciaran, sister Maisie Bohan (Cloone), brother-in-law Ben McKeon, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Arus Carolan Oratory, Mohill on Friday evening from 3pm until 5pm with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Gorvagh arriving at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund, Mohill.

Patricia Fox, Mountain View, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Patricia Fox, Mountain View, Manorhamilton and formerly of Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully after a short illness. Sadly missed by her sister Kathleen McGoldrick (Dublin), her brother Joe (Lisnabrack), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Friday from 5.15pm to 6.45pm with removal to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Muriel Kerr, Kinlough, Leitrim



Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital.Remains reposing at her late residence on Saturday from 3pm until 9pm. Funeral Service in Rossinver Parish Church, Main Street, Kinlough, on Sunday at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the old graveyard. House strictly private on day of funeral, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Rossinver Parish Church.

Tom Daly, Drummagh , Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Castlebar, Mayo

Tom Daly (Drummagh, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Castlebar) (Ex A.I.B) April 29th 2019 (suddenly) at home. Predeceased by his father Thomas. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary, adored sons Conor and Ronan, daughter-in-law Katherine, his mother Mary (Castlebar), brothers Seamus and Pat, sisters Máire, Anne, Dympna, Ellen and Alice, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Mass of Christian Burial today, Friday at 10.30am in St Mary's Church with funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery Carrick-on-Shannon. House private outside of reposing times please.

Jack McMahon, Rhyl, Wales, Carrick Road and Warren, Boyle, Roscommon

It is with great sadness that we, at Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen wish to advise of the death of our dear and beloved cousin Jack McMahon at his home in Rhyl, Wales on 27th of April surrounded by his loving family. Jack, formerly of Carrick Road and Warren, Boyle will be fondly remembered as a regular visitor to Boyle and made many lasting friendships in the town and through Boyle Golf Club. Sincerest sympathies to his wife Dorothy, sons John and Micheal and daughter Angie, family and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Claire McDermott (nee Moran), Cabra, Dublin / Cootehall, Roscommon

McDermott (née Moran), Claire (Late of Cabra, Dublin and Cootehall, Co. Roscommon) 30 April 2019, peacefully in the care of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Padraig and much loved mother of Patrick. Very sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Irene and Deirdre, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in Church of St. Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus at 10am today, Friday morning, May 3 followed by burial in Ard Carne Cemetery, Co. Roscommon arriving at approximately 2.30pm.

James (Nasie) Breheny, Astoria, New York, USA and formerly of Bricklieve, Castlebaldwin, Sligo

James (Nasie) Breheny, Astoria, New York, USA and formerly of Bricklieve, Castlebaldwin, Sligo peacefully. Funeral to take place Tuesday April 16th at The Church of the Most Precious Blood, Astoria, New York, USA. Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Sunday June 2nd at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo. Enquiries to Sean Feehily at Sean Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo 0719159999.

Florence (Flora) Keegan, Church Lane, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Florence (Flora) Keegan, Church Lane, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Monday 29th April, 2019 suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her parents Margaret Josephine and James. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister; Suzanne and brother; Fred, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone, today, Friday morning May 3 for funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Sr. Finbarr Burke, Corlis, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Sr. Finbarr Burke, RSM (Perris, California and late of Corlis, Hillstreet, Carrick on Shannon, Co Roscommon and Convent of Mercy, Sligo). She will be sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, cousins, her Sisters of Mercy Community, relatives and friends. Family and friends will be received at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, Friday evening May 3 from 5.30pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday May 4 at 12 noon in Aughrim Church followed by interment of Ashes in Aughrim Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.