Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, May 7, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Eugene McGee, Longford Town, Longford / Aughnacliffe, Longford



Eugene, formerly of Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford. Pre-deceased by his brothers Fr. Phil and Páid and by his sisters Sr. Kathleen and Alice. Eugene will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his beloved wife Marian, loving son Conor, special daughter Linda, daughter-in-law Saoirse, sisters Ita (O'Dowd) and Evangeline (Cummins), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed today, Tuesday 7th. House private, please.



Mary Cox (née Maguire) Dooard Road, Garrison, Fermanagh

Peacefully, at Altnagevlin Hospital. Remains will repose at her residence on Tuesday from 12 noon to 10pm. House private at all other times. Remains will arrive to Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, on Wednesday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Cancer Centre Derry c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison or any family member.

Martina Mc Sharry, Laureen, Kinlough, Leitrim

Much loved daughter of Teresa and Peter, sister of Paul, Pat, Catherine Regan (Rossinver), Agnes, Linda and David. Removal of remains from her late residence on Tuesday evening to arrive at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough, for 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough, at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to S.H.O.U.T or North West Hospice Palliative Care. House private at all times to family and close friends.

Linda Baskin, No 7 Cois Laughta, Kinlough, Leitrim

Linda Baskin, No.7 Cois Laughta, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, passed away peacefully on Friday May 3rd 2019 at The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughters, sons, in-laws, her beloved grandchildren, and all her relatives and friends. Removal from the Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Tuesday afternoon at 1.30pm to arrive at Rossinver Parish Church of Ireland, Main St, Kinlough, for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of Donal Breslin Funeral Directors or by donation box at Funeral Home or Church.

John (Sean) Brady, The Donahies, Dublin 13, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Brady, John (Sean) (late of The Donahies, Dublin 13 and formerly of Kiltygerry, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim) passed away peacefully on 4th May 2019 at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Adrienne, father of Sean, Lee and Glenn; very sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Tiarnán, Eadaoin, Ella, Moya & Lugh, daughters-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock, this Wednesday between 3pm and 6pm. Removal on Thursday morning (9th May) to The Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede, Dublin 13, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Balgriffin Extension Cemetery.

Therese Mayville (née Hackett), Gubagraphy, Dromod, Leitrim

Therese Mayville nee Hackett, Gubagraphy, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, May 4th 2019, following an illness bravely borne in the wonderful care of the staff at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by her parents, Tommy and Stena, and her brother Kieran. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Paul, brother Gerard, niece Linda, nephew David, father in law, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock, followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. Donation box in Church.

James (Nasie) Breheny, Astoria, New York, USA and formerly of Bricklieve, Castlebaldwin, Sligo

James (Nasie) Breheny, Astoria, New York, USA and formerly of Bricklieve, Castlebaldwin, Sligo peacefully. Funeral to take place Tuesday April 16th at The Church of the Most Precious Blood, Astoria, New York, USA. Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Sunday June 2nd at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo. Enquiries to Sean Feehily at Sean Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo 0719159999.

Michael Diffley,Bridge St., Strokestown, Roscommon



Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, in his 97th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maureen and his daughter Kathryn (Doherty). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, daughters Maureen, Frances, Clare and son Paddy, sons-in-law Ciaran, Paul, Steve and Gerry, daughter-in-law Marian, grandchildren Conor, Anna, Clare, Maeve, Donal, Sinead, Eilis, Eoin, Niamh, Tadgh, Michelle and Paul, great-grandchildren Dylan, Rowan and Luke, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Wednesday, May 8th, from 6p.m. followed by removal at 8p.m. to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 9th, at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.