Deaths in the Leitrim area - Thursday, May 9, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Bridget Patricia (Beesie) McCarthy, Cavan Town / Arva, Co Cavan



Bridget Patricia (Beesie) McCarthy (nee Brady), 5 Farnham Road, Cavan and formerly Gurteen, Arva,Co Cavan on Wednesday, May 8th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Westmanstown, Co. Dublin. Predeceased by her beloved husband Mick and brothers Paddy, Philip and Thomas. Devoted mother of Declan, Fionnuala (Moroney), Fergus, Caitriona (Leddy), Mary and Margaret. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Michael and Paul, daughters-in-law Eithne and Marie, her adored and adoring grandchildren Niamh, Nessa, Mike, Steven, Shauna, Laoighse, Brian, Conor, Claire, David and Joe, great-grandchildren Clara and Micheál, sister Kathleen Conefrey, brothers Fr Charlie (USA), James John Joe, Gerard, Fr Vincent (USA) and Donal, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Farnham Road until 4.30pm on Thursday. Family time thereafter until removal at 6pm to the Cathedral of Saints Patrick and Felim, Cavan arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Killygarry.

Celia Dolan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Celia Dolan (née Boyle), Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, formerly Main Street, Ballinamore and Tullybawn, Aughnasheelin. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Wednesday, 8th May, 2019. Deeply regretted by her husband Joe, son Francis, daughter Patricia, son-in-law Damien, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Ciara, Grainne, Fergal and Francis, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home from 12pm to 5pm on Thursday followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.

Maeve Kielty, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co Roscommon



Maeve Kielty (née O'Beirne), Laragan, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on May 8th 2019. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Tom, brothers Joe and Gerry. Sadly missed by her loving, sons Paul, Raymond and Noel, daughters Martina and Carol, sons-in-law Christy and Aidan, daughters-in-law, Eileen, Claire and Rena, loving grandchildren, brothers Leo (Fenagh), Lexy (London), sister Carmel Reynolds (Knockcroghery), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Corrigeenroe, on Thursday afternoon, from 4 o’clock until 9 o’clock. Removal to St. Teresa’s Church, Corrigeenroe, on Friday afternoon for Mass of Christian Burial at 2.30 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Sisters of Mercy, Galilee Community.

Sarah (Sally) McCrann, Dublin / Boyle, Co Roscommon



Sarah (Sally) McCrann, Great Meadow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and St. Vincent’s Centre, Navan Road, Dublin 7 on May 8th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her sisters Bredge (Conlon), Maura (Shanley) and Ettie (Duignam), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends in St. Vincent’s Centre, Navan Road. May she rest in Peace.

Reposing at Irini Bungalow, St. Vincent’s Centre, Navan Road on Thursday evening (9th May) from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 6pm. Removal from St. Vincent's Centre on Friday morning (10th. May) at 10am to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, Co. Roscommon arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Killaraght Old Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent’s Centre, Navan Road, Dublin 7.

Geraldine Tighe, Ballymote / Geevagh, Co Sligo



Geraldine Tighe (née O'Reilly), 10 Keenaghan Close, Ballymote, Co. Sligo, formerly Carrownacluane, Geevagh, Co. Sligo, on May 8th 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Nora, brothers Tony and John-Martin and her sister-in-law Mary. Sadly missed by her beloved son Mark, daughter Sarah, brother Pat, sisters Elizabeth, Ann and Gabrielle, nephews, nieces, and extended family.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Thursday evening from 4pm until 7pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh, arriving 7.30pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday morning at 11am. Interment afterwards in Corrig Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private please.

Thomas Joseph Wilford, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Thomas Joseph Wilford, Aughgrania, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Tommy passed away on 5th May 2019. Very sadly missed by his sons and daughters, Damien, Sharon, Siobhan, Declan, Mairead, Noelle, Charlie, Lorraine and Michelle, his grandchildren, extended family and his many friends.

Removal on Thursday, 9th May to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 8pm with funeral mass on Friday, 10th May at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please.

John McEvoy, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of John McEvoy, Ardcolm, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly, Cullahill, Co Laois on May 7th in the wonderful care of the staff of the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his wife, Una (nee McLoughlin), daughter Claire, grandson, Hugo, son-in-law David, brother PJ, sisters Nancy & May, brothers-in-law Joe & Stephen, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Wednesday May 8th from 7pm until prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo on Thursday, May 9th at 2pm. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, in-lieu, if desired to any family member in aid of the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Elizabeth (Betty) Heeran, Dublin and Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim

Elizabeth (Betty) Heeran, late of Clontarf, Dublin and formerly Cornavad, Keshcerrigan, Co Leitrim, on 7th May 2019, in her 104th year. Beloved sister of the late Mary, Ellen and Tommy. Deeply loved by her loving niece Ann, and Gary, grandnephew James, grandniece Amy, her nieces and nephews in Australia, extended family and friends. Funeral on Thursday at 2pm in Glasnevin Crematorium Chapel.

May they all Rest In Peace.