Leitrim deaths - Friday, May 10, 2019

Mary Browne (née Ferguson) Mill Road, Glenties, Donegal / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



The death has taken place of Mary Browne (nee Ferguson) formerly of Straduffy, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim. Wife of the late Francis Browne, Mill Road, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at her home on Friday, the 10th of May, from 12 noon with removal at 6:30pm to St. Connell’s Church, Glenties to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Enquires to James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim



Suddenly after a traffic accident in Australia.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE, PLEASE. Funeral arrangements later.

Mary Southwell (née Woods) Clonsilla, Dublin / Leitrim



Mary Southwell (née Woods), Clonsilla, Dublin and formerly of Tarmon, Co. Leitrim died May 8th 2019 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Hospital. Mary, beloved wife of Dominic and dear mother of Jason and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, sisters Martina and Veronica, brothers Noel, Kevin and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Sunday afternoon from 3pm followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Huntstown arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass at 10am on Monday morning followed by burial in Curraghs Cemetery, Tarmon, Co. Leitrim arriving at 2pm (approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Pascal Harrington, Drumhalry, Moyne, Longford



Pascal - retired Garda Síochána of Drumhalry, Moyne, Co. Longford, Thursday, May 9th 2019, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his wife Marie, daughter Edel, son Dean, son-in-law Steve, daughter-in-law Jennifer, sister Mary (Dublin), brother Padraig (Boyle) sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law Noel, adored grandchildren Megan, Joshua, Max and Kate, his dear neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McMahons Funeral Home, Farnham Rd., Cavan on Friday evening, May 10th, from 5 to 8pm. Funeral to Sacred Heart Church, Arva for Mass of Christian burial at 11am on Saturday, May 11th, and burial immediately afterwards to Legga Cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu for Palliative Care Unit at Cavan General Hospital to Tom Brady Arva Funeral Undertaker.

Bridget Patricia (Beesie) McCarthy, Cavan Town / Arva, Co Cavan

Bridget Patricia (Beesie) McCarthy (nee Brady), 5 Farnham Road, Cavan and formerly Gurteen, Arva,Co Cavan on Wednesday, May 8th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Westmanstown, Co. Dublin. Predeceased by her beloved husband Mick and brothers Paddy, Philip and Thomas. Devoted mother of Declan, Fionnuala (Moroney), Fergus, Caitriona (Leddy), Mary and Margaret. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Michael and Paul, daughters-in-law Eithne and Marie, her adored and adoring grandchildren Niamh, Nessa, Mike, Steven, Shauna, Laoighse, Brian, Conor, Claire, David and Joe, great-grandchildren Clara and Micheál, sister Kathleen Conefrey, brothers Fr Charlie (USA), James John Joe, Gerard, Fr Vincent (USA) and Donal, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am in Cathedral of Saints Patrick and Felim, Cavan followed by burial in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Killygarry.

Celia Dolan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Celia Dolan (née Boyle), Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, formerly Main Street, Ballinamore and Tullybawn, Aughnasheelin. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Wednesday, 8th May, 2019. Deeply regretted by her husband Joe, son Francis, daughter Patricia, son-in-law Damien, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Ciara, Grainne, Fergal and Francis, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Friday at 1.30pm in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.

Maeve Kielty, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Maeve Kielty (née O'Beirne), Laragan, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on May 8th 2019. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Tom, brothers Joe and Gerry. Sadly missed by her loving, sons Paul, Raymond and Noel, daughters Martina and Carol, sons-in-law Christy and Aidan, daughters-in-law, Eileen, Claire and Rena, loving grandchildren, brothers Leo (Fenagh), Lexy (London), sister Carmel Reynolds (Knockcroghery), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Friday afternoon Mass of Christian Burial at 2.30pm at St. Teresa’s Church, Corrigeenroe. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Sisters of Mercy, Galilee Community.

Sarah (Sally) McCrann, Dublin / Boyle, Co Roscommon

Sarah (Sally) McCrann, Great Meadow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and St. Vincent’s Centre, Navan Road, Dublin 7 on May 8th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her sisters Bredge (Conlon), Maura (Shanley) and Ettie (Duignam), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends in St. Vincent’s Centre, Navan Road. May she rest in Peace.

Removal from St. Vincent's Centre on Friday morning (10th. May) at 10am to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, Co. Roscommon arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Killaraght Old Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent’s Centre, Navan Road, Dublin 7.

Geraldine Tighe, Ballymote / Geevagh, Co Sligo

Geraldine Tighe (née O'Reilly), 10 Keenaghan Close, Ballymote, Co. Sligo, formerly Carrownacluane, Geevagh, Co. Sligo, on May 8th 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Nora, brothers Tony and John-Martin and her sister-in-law Mary. Sadly missed by her beloved son Mark, daughter Sarah, brother Pat, sisters Elizabeth, Ann and Gabrielle, nephews, nieces, and extended family.

Mass of Christian Burial on Friday morning at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh. Interment afterwards in Corrig Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private please.

Thomas Joseph Wilford, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Thomas Joseph Wilford, Aughgrania, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Tommy passed away on 5th May 2019. Very sadly missed by his sons and daughters, Damien, Sharon, Siobhan, Declan, Mairead, Noelle, Charlie, Lorraine and Michelle, his grandchildren, extended family and his many friends.

Funeral mass on Friday, 10th May at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please.

May they all Rest In Peace.