Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, April 13, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael Gilmartin, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



Michael Gilmartin, Keshcarrigan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Glasgow who died on Sunday 12th May peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his sisters Marie and Philomena. Remains will be removed from St. Patrick's Hospital Mortuary Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday morning arriving at St. Brigid's Church Drumcong at 11 o'clock for funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballinaglera cemetery.

Ellen McGarty (née Gilleran), Edergole, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mrs Ellen McGarty (nee Gilleran), Edergole, Cloone, Co Leitrim, on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her late husband Michael and sons in law; Raymond P McGowan and Brendan Stephenson. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters; Cathy, Mary, and Bernie, son in law Sean, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Evelyn, brother in law Conor and sister in law Nell, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral on Monday, 13th May, at 11am at St Mary's Church, Cloone followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

Patrick (Pat) McTigue, Dun Ri, Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Patrick (Pat) McTigue, Dun Ri, Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on 12th May 2019 (peacefully) at his residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Ellen Ann, daughters Geraldine Fennell (Cooraclare, Co. Clare), Antoinette Williams (Ballyboggan, Co. Meath), Carmel (Castlebar), Martina (Rathgar, Dublin), Patricia (Dublin) and Caroline (Carrick-on-Shannon), sons-in-law Declan, Tommy and Joe, grandchildren Victoria, Pat, Gabriel and Dylan, sister Delia Killilea (U.S.A), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock with removal on Wednesday morning to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Family flowers only. House private outside of reposing times please.

Micheal Mc Gloin, Maugheramore, Glenade, Leitrim / Knockcroghery, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Micheal Mc Gloin aged 85 years (Retired ESB employee) late of Maugheramore, Glenade, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at the Oakwood Nursing Home Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Vera, sisters Alice and Mary and brother Joe. Loving father of John and Enda, daugher-in-law Cece, grandchildern Christopher, Shaun, Micheal, Chloe, Kyle and Lee. His sisters Bridie, Kate and Una and brother Willie, brother-in-laws and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, all his extended family, neighbours and friends. Sadly missed by Declan, staff and his many friends in the Oakwood Nursing Home. Reposing at the Oakwood Nursing Home on Monday from 5.30pm to 9.30pm. Removal of remains on Tuesday arriving at St Micheal's Church Glenade for funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards to Conwell cemetery Glenade.

Thomas Farrelly, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Thomas Farrelly, Cornageera, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim on Saturday, 11th May, 2019, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. He served as a postman in the Ballinamore area for many years. He will be sadly missed by his cousin Paul Bennet (U.S.A) and by all of his relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore on Monday evening, 13th May, from 5pm - 7pm with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery.

Mary Southwell, Clonsilla, Dublin / Tarmon, Co Leitrim

Mary Southwell (née Woods), Clonsilla, Dublin and formerly of Tarmon, Co. Leitrim died May 8th 2019 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Hospital. Mary, beloved wife of Dominic and dear mother of Jason and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, sisters Martina and Veronica, brothers Noel, Kevin and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at 10am on Monday morning at Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Huntstown followed by burial in Curraghs Cemetery, Tarmon, Co. Leitrim arriving at 2pm (approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Mary Sherry (née Carroll), Hazel Hatch Road, Newcastle, Dublin / Elphin, Roscommon



Mary Sherry (nee Carroll), Hazel Hatch Road, Newcastle, Co. Dublin and formerly of Curcreigh, Elphin, Co. Roscommon, 12th May, 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Sister of the late Chris Heather (Elphin). Mary will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Philip, sons Philip (Jnr), Gary, Kenny and Sean, daughter Michelle, son-in-law Marty, daughter-in-law Linda, Gary's partner Beste, Sean's partner Mairead, adored grand-daughter Aoife, sister Noreen Dufficy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mary will repose in the home of her daughter Michelle and son-in-law Marty Beirne, Clooneyquinn, Elphin, F45 C902 on Tuesday (14th May) from 12noon to 9pm. Removal to St. Catherine's Church, Killina on Wednesday afternoon arriving at 12.45pm for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery. Family time on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Roscommon Palliative Care, c/o Cathal Brady, Funeral Director, Elphin.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim

Suddenly after a traffic accident in Australia. House strictly private please. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest In Peace.