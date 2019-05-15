Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday May 15, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Fr. Michael Guckian, Oblate Community, House of Retreat, Inchicore, Dublin / Roscommon

Fr. Michael Guckian O.M.I. (Oblate Community, House of Retreat, Inchicore, Dublin 8 and formerly Drumboylan, Co. Roscommon and the Philippines) Saturday 11th May 2019 (following an accident). Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mai, sisters Freda (Sr. Agnes) and Maisie Smith, brother Eugene. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers John (Drumboylan) and Thomas (Junie) (Leitrim village), sister Agnes Taylor (Knockvicar and formerly Leixlip), sister-in-law Catherine, brother-in-law Mike, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces. Sadly missed by the Oblate Community, staff and parishioners of Mary Immaculate, Inchicore and a wide circle of relatives and friends. Reposing at the home of his nephew Gerard Guckian (Drumboylan) on Wednesday 15th May from 1 o'clock until 5 o'clock with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Drumboylan, arriving at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Thursday 16th May at 12 o'clock with burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. Mass will be offered at 7pm on Friday 17th May in the Oblate Church of Mary Immaculate, Inchicore.

Philip Fox, Aughaguinea, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Philip Fox, Aughaguinea, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on May 13th 2019 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, Teresa, his sister Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew Colin, cousins, relatives and many friends and neighbours. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday 15th May from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 16th May at 11 am with burial afterwards in New Cemetery.

Jimmy McGee, Amber Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Jimmy McGee, Amber Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Sunday 12th May 2019 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Michael and sister Kathleen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughters, sister Lena, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Thursday evening from 5 o'clock until 6 o'clock with removal to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) McTigue, Dun Ri, Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Patrick (Pat) McTigue, Dun Ri, Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on 12th May 2019 (peacefully) at his residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Ellen Ann, daughters Geraldine Fennell (Cooraclare, Co. Clare), Antoinette Williams (Ballyboggan, Co. Meath), Carmel (Castlebar), Martina (Rathgar, Dublin), Patricia (Dublin) and Caroline (Carrick-on-Shannon), sons-in-law Declan, Tommy and Joe, grandchildren Victoria, Pat, Gabriel and Dylan, sister Delia Killilea (U.S.A), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Removal on Wednesday morning to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Family flowers only. House private outside of reposing times please.

Mary Sherry (née Carroll), Hazel Hatch Road, Newcastle, Dublin / Elphin, Roscommon

Mary Sherry (nee Carroll), Hazel Hatch Road, Newcastle, Co. Dublin and formerly of Curcreigh, Elphin, Co. Roscommon, 12th May, 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Sister of the late Chris Heather (Elphin). Mary will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Philip, sons Philip (Jnr), Gary, Kenny and Sean, daughter Michelle, son-in-law Marty, daughter-in-law Linda, Gary's partner Beste, Sean's partner Mairead, adored grand-daughter Aoife, sister Noreen Dufficy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Catherine's Church, Killina on Wednesday afternoon arriving at 12.45pm for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery. Family time on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Roscommon Palliative Care, c/o Cathal Brady, Funeral Director, Elphin.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim

Suddenly after a traffic accident in Australia. House strictly private please. Funeral arrangements later.

John McGreevy, Navan Road, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

McGreevy (Navan Road, Dublin 7 and formerly of Ardcarne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and Ex Garda Siochána and The Irish Court Services) May 13th. 2019, (peacefully), at The Mater Hospital. John, beloved husband of Margaret (Peggy) and dear father of Brian, Christopher and Fergus. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law Kerrie and Fulya, grandchildren Seán, Fiona and Laura, brothers Joseph, Michael and James, sisters Bernadette and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal to The Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road on Wednesday morning (15th May) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Annie Murren (née keaveney), Treenamarlow, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully in Oakwood Nursing Home, Roscommon, Annie, fondly known as Daisy in her 99th year. Predeceased by her loving husband John and eldest son Jim and her sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by her daughters Kathleen (Galway), Helen (Ballinfad), Teresa (Ballintubber), sons Bill (Carlow), Anthony (Ballinameen), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nephew's, nieces, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian burial at St. Attracta's Church, Ballinamee at 1 o'clock on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to Ballinameen Restoration Fund c/o of Mahon's Undertakers.

Kathleen (Kay) Dilworth Station Road, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Peacefully at the North West Hospice, the Mall, Sligo. Removal from her late residence tomorrow, Wednesday morning, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to North West Hospice. House private please.

Nora Flanagan, Cloghermore, Mantua, Castlerea, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home Boyle. Much loved mother of Elaine (Uí Dhonnchadha, Drumcondra), Owen (Carrick on Shannon), Paul (Laytown) and David (Frenchpark). Nora will be sadly missed by her family, sister Nellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, cherished grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday (15th May) from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal - Eircode F45 NX60. Funeral Mass on Thursday (16th May) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.