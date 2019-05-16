Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, April 16, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sarah Conefrey (née Cooney), Lisgillock, Aughavas, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Sarah Conefrey (née Cooney), Lisgillock, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Wednesday 15th May 2019, peacefully at Ballinamore Nursing Unit in the presence of her family. Predeceased by her late husband John, her grandchildren Turlough, Kalie and Ciara, sister Lonnie and brothers. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; Geraldine, Mel, Pat, Roseanna, Brenda, John and Karen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Mel Cooney (Florida), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of relations, friends, neighbours and the staff and community of Ballinamore Nursing Unit. Remains reposing at her residence on Thursday, 16th May, from 3pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 17th May, at 12 noon in St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Patient Comfort Fund, Ballinamore Nursing Unit c/o any family member.

Fr. Michael Guckian, Oblate Community, House of Retreat, Inchicore, Dublin / Roscommon

Fr. Michael Guckian O.M.I. (Oblate Community, House of Retreat, Inchicore, Dublin 8 and formerly Drumboylan, Co. Roscommon and the Philippines) Saturday 11th May 2019 (following an accident). Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mai, sisters Freda (Sr. Agnes) and Maisie Smith, brother Eugene. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers John (Drumboylan) and Thomas (Junie) (Leitrim village), sister Agnes Taylor (Knockvicar and formerly Leixlip), sister-in-law Catherine, brother-in-law Mike, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces. Sadly missed by the Oblate Community, staff and parishioners of Mary Immaculate, Inchicore and a wide circle of relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Thursday 16th May at 12 o'clock at St. Patrick's Church, Drumboylan, with burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. Mass will be offered at 7pm on Friday 17th May in the Oblate Church of Mary Immaculate, Inchicore.



Philip Fox, Aughaguinea, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Philip Fox, Aughaguinea, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on May 13th 2019 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, Teresa, his sister Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew Colin, cousins, relatives and many friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Thursday 16th May at 11 am at St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo with burial afterwards in New Cemetery.

Jimmy McGee, Amber Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Jimmy McGee, Amber Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Sunday 12th May 2019 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Michael and sister Kathleen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughters, sister Lena, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Thursday evening from 5 o'clock until 6 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery.

Nora Flanagan, Cloghermore, Mantua, Castlerea, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home Boyle. Much loved mother of Elaine (Uí Dhonnchadha, Drumcondra), Owen (Carrick on Shannon), Paul (Laytown) and David (Frenchpark). Nora will be sadly missed by her family, sister Nellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, cherished grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday (16th May) at 12 noon at Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.