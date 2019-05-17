Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, May 17, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret (Peggie) Mc Ternan (née Mc Nulty), Upper Main St., Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggie) McTernan (née McNulty), Upper Main Street, Manorhamilton, and late of Creevylea and Drumkeerin Co. Leitrim, peacefully at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, her brother John McNulty (Drumkeerin) and her sister Mary Gilligan (Manorhamilton). Sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton on Sunday morning for 11.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Drumkeerin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Phelim's Nursing Home Patient Comfort Fund.

Sarah Conefrey (née Cooney), Lisgillock, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sarah Conefrey (née Cooney), Lisgillock, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Wednesday 15th May 2019, peacefully at Ballinamore Nursing Unit in the presence of her family. Predeceased by her late husband John, her grandchildren Turlough, Kalie and Ciara, sister Lonnie and brothers. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; Geraldine, Mel, Pat, Roseanna, Brenda, John and Karen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Mel Cooney (Florida), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of relations, friends, neighbours and the staff and community of Ballinamore Nursing Unit. Funeral Mass on Friday, 17th May, at 12 noon in St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Patient Comfort Fund, Ballinamore Nursing Unit c/o any family member.

Jimmy McGee, Amber Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Jimmy McGee, Amber Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Sunday 12th May 2019 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Michael and sister Kathleen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughters, sister Lena, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 12 o'clock at St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.