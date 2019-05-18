Leitrim deaths - Saturday, May 17, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim



Suddenly after a traffic accident in Australia. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE, PLEASE.

A celebration of the life of Francis will be held in Sydney Australia on Tuesday, 21st May, at 1230pm Australian time 9.30pm Irish time in Camillia Chapel Sydney.

Further funeral arangements for Ireland will be announced next Week.

Margaret (Peggie) Mc Ternan (née Mc Nulty), Upper Main St., Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggie) McTernan (née McNulty), Upper Main Street, Manorhamilton, and late of Creevylea and Drumkeerin Co. Leitrim, peacefully at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, her brother John McNulty (Drumkeerin) and her sister Mary Gilligan (Manorhamilton). Sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton on Sunday morning for 11.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Drumkeerin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Phelim's Nursing Home Patient Comfort Fund.

May they all Rest In Peace.