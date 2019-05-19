Deaths in Leitrim- Sunday, May 19, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim

Suddenly after a traffic accident in Australia. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE, PLEASE.

A celebration of the life of Francis will be held in Sydney Australia on Tuesday, 21st May, at 1230pm Australian time 9.30pm Irish time in Camillia Chapel Sydney.

Further funeral arangements for Ireland will be announced next Week.

Margaret O'Regan (née Donohoe),Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford



Peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursng Home, Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary Walsh (née Kilgallen) Dublin 14, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Mary (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff in the Holy Family Residence, Clonskeagh. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Will be deeply missed by her son David, daughter Linda, daughter-in-law Karen, son-in-law Damian, her cherished grandchildren Edward, Mia, Sam and Jack, sister-in-law Rae, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on (Tuesday) morning (21st of May) at 10.30am in the Holy Family Residence, Clonskeagh followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only please.

May they all Rest In Peace.