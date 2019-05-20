Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, May 20, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Eugene Lane, Fostra, Knockvicar, Roscommon



Eugene Lane, Fostra, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, May 18th 2019. Peacefully at his home, in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Kathleen, sisters Agnes, May, Ellie and Bridie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Colette, son Dermot, daughter Therese, son-in- law Hans-Dieter, daughter-in-law Heather, grandchildren Jack, Ruby, Tara and Max, sisters Kathleen and Bernadette, sister-in-law Dolores, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home, on Monday evening from 4.00 o’clock until 8.00 o’clock. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna, on Tuesday morning, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery.

Kathleen McPadden (née Byrne), Tullynascreena, Dromahair, Leitrim



Kathleen McPadden, nee Byrne, Tullynascreena, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at The North West Hospice, Sligo. Reposing at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Maura and Martin McSharry, Aughamore Near, Sligo, on Monday 20th, from 4pm. Removal on Tuesday to St. Mary’s Church, Killenummery, Dromahair, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral, please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The North West Hospice or Acute Stroke Unit, Sligo University Hospital.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim

Suddenly after a traffic accident in Australia. House strictly private please. A celebration of the life of Francis will be held in Sydney Australia on Tuesday, 21st May, at 12.30pm Australian time 9.30pm Irish time in Camillia Chapel Sydney. Further funeral arrangements for Ireland will be announced next Week.

Margaret O'Regan (née Donohoe), Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford

Peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursng Home, Longford.

Funeral arrangements later.

Mary Walsh (née Kilgallen) Dublin 14, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Mary (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff in the Holy Family Residence, Clonskeagh. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Will be deeply missed by her son David, daughter Linda, daughter-in-law Karen, son-in-law Damian, her cherished grandchildren Edward, Mia, Sam and Jack, sister-in-law Rae, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on (Tuesday) morning (21st of May) at 10.30am in the Holy Family Residence, Clonskeagh followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only please.

Oliver Mitchell, Mullaghmacormick, Rooskey, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Roscommon



Formerly of Newtown, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry.. At Mullingar General Hospital in his 76th year following a long illness. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Anthony and Adrian, father-in-law of Majella and loving grandad of Darina, Karen and Shaun. Loving brother of Larry, Antoinette, Rory, Paddy, Leo and the recently deceased Noel. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Monday, May 20th, from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, May 21st, to The Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.