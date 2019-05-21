Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, May 21, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sheila Lonergan (née Battles), Drumbreanlis, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by her adoring family; daughters Caroline (O'Neill) and Sharon, partner Bernard, sister Kathleen, brother Kevin, grandsons Ryan and Aaron, son-in-law Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. House strictly private at all times please.

Funeral arrangements later.

Eugene Lane, Fostra, Knockvicar, Roscommon

Eugene Lane, Fostra, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, May 18th 2019. Peacefully at his home, in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Kathleen, sisters Agnes, May, Ellie and Bridie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Colette, son Dermot, daughter Therese, son-in- law Hans-Dieter, daughter-in-law Heather, grandchildren Jack, Ruby, Tara and Max, sisters Kathleen and Bernadette, sister-in-law Dolores, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna, on Tuesday morning, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery.



Kathleen McPadden (née Byrne), Tullynascreena, Dromahair, Leitrim

Kathleen McPadden, nee Byrne, Tullynascreena, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at The North West Hospice, Sligo. Removal on Tuesday to St. Mary’s Church, Killenummery, Dromahair, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral, please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The North West Hospice or Acute Stroke Unit, Sligo University Hospital.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim

Suddenly after a traffic accident in Australia. House strictly private please. A celebration of the life of Francis will be held in Sydney Australia on Tuesday, 21st May, at 12.30pm Australian time 9.30pm Irish time in Camillia Chapel Sydney. Further funeral arrangements for Ireland will be announced next Week.

Margaret O'Regan (née Donohoe), Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford

Peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Sadly missed by her sons Edward and Paul, her sister Teresa, grandchildren and family. Predeceased by her husband Michael, daughter Maureen and son-in-law Gary. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Thursday 23rd May from 4pm until 6pm. Removal from Funeral Home on Friday at 9.45am via Drumlish and Moyne Cross to St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Mary Walsh (née Kilgallen) Dublin 14, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Mary (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff in the Holy Family Residence, Clonskeagh. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Will be deeply missed by her son David, daughter Linda, daughter-in-law Karen, son-in-law Damian, her cherished grandchildren Edward, Mia, Sam and Jack, sister-in-law Rae, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on (Tuesday) morning (21st of May) at 10.30am in the Holy Family Residence, Clonskeagh followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only please.

Oliver Mitchell, Mullaghmacormick, Rooskey, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Roscommon

Formerly of Newtown, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry. At Mullingar General Hospital in his 76th year following a long illness. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Anthony and Adrian, father-in-law of Majella and loving grand dad of Darina, Karen and Shaun. Loving brother of Larry, Antoinette, Rory, Paddy, Leo and the recently deceased Noel. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends. R Removal on Tuesday, May 21st, to The Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.