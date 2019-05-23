Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, May 23, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Rose McIntyre, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Rose McIntyre of Camber, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 19th May, 2019, at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Drumalee, Cavan. Predeceased by her sisters; Mary and Bridget and her brother; John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her nieces; Breege McNamee (Cloone), Bernie McArdle (Coootehill) and Maura Brady (New York), her nephews; Vincent McBrien (Cloone), Sean McBrien and Noel McBrien (New York), grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Sheila Lonergan (née Battles), Drumbreanlis, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by her adoring family; daughters Caroline (O'Neill) and Sharon, partner Bernard, sister Kathleen, brother Kevin, grandsons Ryan and Aaron, son-in-law Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. House strictly private at all times please. Reposing at Cavan General Hospital mortuary on Thursday evening from 4pm until 6pm. Removal arriving to St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Margaret O'Regan (née Donohoe), Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford

Peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Sadly missed by her sons Edward and Paul, her sister Teresa, grandchildren and family. Predeceased by her husband Michael, daughter Maureen and son-in-law Gary. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Thursday 23rd May from 4pm until 6pm. Removal from Funeral Home on Friday at 9.45am via Drumlish and Moyne Cross to St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Baby Cara McManus Hughes, Keel, Ballymahon, Longford



Passed away on Monday, 20th, at 4 days of age. Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Kirsty and Derek, grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, grand-aunts, grand-uncles and extended family. Mass of the Angels this Saturday, 25th, at 11 a.m. in St. Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Carrickedmond Cemetery. Dress code is bright colours. House private at all times.

Mary Coyne, Ballymahon, Longford



Coyne, Mary Bernardine, formerly of Ballymahon, Co. Longford, May 20, 2019, (peacefully). Eldest daughter of Dr. James Joseph and Mary Margaret Coyne. Beloved sister of Angela and Carmel. Sadly missed by her nephews and nieces in the Allen and Seeldrayers families. Mary will be reposing in the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, Thursday (May 23rd) from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Sandyford arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Glasnevin Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.





