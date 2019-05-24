Leitrim deaths - Friday, May 24, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Leonard, Granlaghmore, Boyle, Roscommon / Gurteen, Sligo



Leonard (Granlaghmore, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) May 23, 2019, John; Deeply regretted by his loving family: Cousins Seamus, Maura (Dublin) and Seán (U.S.A.), sister-in-law Bernadette (Gurteen) and cousin-in-law Bernadette (Dublin), extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Friday from 4pm until 5:30pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, arriving at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Gurteen Cemetery.

Rose McIntyre, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Rose McIntyre of Camber, Cloone, Co Leitrim, Sunday 19th May, 2019, at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Drumalee, Cavan. Predeceased by her sisters; Mary and Bridget and her brother; John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her nieces; Breege McNamee (Cloone), Bernie McArdle (Coootehill) and Maura Brady (New York), her nephews; Vincent McBrien (Cloone), Sean McBrien and Noel McBrien (New York), grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Baby Cara McManus Hughes, Keel, Ballymahon, Longford

Passed away on Monday, 20th, at 4 days of age. Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Kirsty and Derek, grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, grand-aunts, grand-uncles and extended family. Mass of the Angels this Saturday, 25th, at 11 a.m. in St. Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Carrickedmond Cemetery. Dress code is bright colours. House private at all times.

May they all Rest In Peace.