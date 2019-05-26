Recent deaths in the Leitrim area - Sunday, May 26, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Rose McIntyre, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Rose McIntyre of Camber, Cloone, Co Leitrim, Sunday 19th May, 2019, at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Drumalee, Cavan. Predeceased by her sisters; Mary and Bridget and her brother; John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her nieces; Breege McNamee (Cloone), Bernie McArdle (Coootehill) and Maura Brady (New York), her nephews; Vincent McBrien (Cloone), Sean McBrien and Noel McBrien (New York), grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing on Sunday evening, 26th May, at Finnegans Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, 27th May, in St. Mary’s Church, Cloone at 12 noon followed by burial in Tuberpatrick Cemetery, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Patient Comfort Fund, Castlemanor Nursing Home C/O McKeon Funeral Directors Cloone or any family member.

Margaret (May) Sheridan (née McKeever), Holly Bank, Arva, Cavan

Sheridan (nee McKeever) Holly Bank, Arva, Co. Cavan, May 24th 2019. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Margaret (May), beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Ann Morgan, Helen, Cyrial, Rosaleen, Ann, Michael and Jemma Hudson, sister Teresa (USA), brothers John, Michael and Dan, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass in Church of the Sacred Heart, Arva on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Aughnacliffe.

May they all Rest In Peace.