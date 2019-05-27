Deaths in Leitrim, Monday, May 27, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim

Suddenly, after a traffic accident in Australia. Cremation took place in Sydney. Deeply missed by his father Basil, mother Christine, Fiancé Broc, brother Fr Mark, sisters Catriona and Ruth, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. His ashes will be reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, 31st May, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St Joseph's Church, Clonturk, Dromod, at 10.30am with burial of ashes afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Please be aware that the House is strictly private please. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Jack Dodd Foundation and Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund.

Kathleen Glancy (née Mahon), Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Ballinagh, Cavan

Kathleen Glancy (nee Mahon), Breffni Crescent,Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan), 26th May 2019 (suddenly) at home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Nicholas, sons Darren (Leitrim Village) and Clive (Carrick-on-Shannon), daughters Nicola Durkin (Dublin) and Catriona O'Shea (Annaduff), daughters-in-law Catherine and Niamh, sons-in-law David and Mark, grandchildren Aoibhin, Ross, Tadhg, Barra, Harry, Louis, Joey, Aida and Beth, brother Padraig (Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co.Cavan), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening from 3 o'clock until 8 o'clock with removal on Wednesday morning to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4 o'clock. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Gerry Igoe, Clooncolligan, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford

Gerry Igoe, Clooncolligan, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, and Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, May 25th 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the nurses and staff at the Shannon lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Survived by his brothers, Benny and Seamus, and sister Sheila (O'Reilly), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel Sunday from 6 o’clock concluding with prayers at 7 o’clock. Funeral Mass Monday at 11am in St. Michael’s Church, Bornacoola followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Nuala Carroll (née Mulhern), Hawthorn Place, Knocknacarra, Galway / Arigna, Roscommon

Nuala Carroll (nee Mulhern), Hawthorn Place, Knocknacarra and formerly of Arigna, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at Galway Clinic, 26th May 2019. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, her husband Mike, her son Brian, her daughter Sarah, sister Lena Regan (Drumboylan, Roscommon), brother Micheál Mulhern (Arigna, Roscommon), sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rose McIntyre, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Rose McIntyre of Camber, Cloone, Co Leitrim, Sunday 19th May, 2019, at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Drumalee, Cavan. Predeceased by her sisters; Mary and Bridget and her brother; John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her nieces; Breege McNamee (Cloone), Bernie McArdle (Coootehill) and Maura Brady (New York), her nephews; Vincent McBrien (Cloone), Sean McBrien and Noel McBrien (New York), grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday, 27th May, in St. Mary’s Church, Cloone at 12 noon followed by burial in Tuberpatrick Cemetery, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Patient Comfort Fund, Castlemanor Nursing Home c/o McKeon Funeral Directors Cloone or any family member.

May they all Rest In Peace.